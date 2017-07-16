Tobey Maguire Will Appear In Future ‘Spider-Man’ Films If Tom Holland Has His Way

Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three different films from 2002 to 2007, and for some, he will always be the one and only web slinger. However, newest Spidey Tom Holland has expressed how he’d love to have Maguire in future films— and it’s not in the role you’d think.

That’s right, Tom Holland wants Tobey to play Uncle Ben in Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels. Don’t roll your eyes just yet, as it’s evident Holland is just joking about the idea- probably. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Holland expressed how funny he thought it would be if Maguire was reintroduced into the franchise.

“I kinda want Tobey Maguire to play Uncle Ben, I think that’d be super funny, but I don’t think he’ll do it.”

Holland is probably right when he assumes Tobey would never take the role, and most people would agree. This doesn’t mean fans can’t hope for the chance to see him on the Sony/Marvel screen again. A 42-year-old Maguire might seem young for the part, but Holland’s Spidey is only 15 in Homecoming. The only thing throwing this would be Aunt May, who is currently played by 52-year-old Marisa Tomei. The age gap between Maguire and Tomei might be too wide for fans to believe.

Other than age being a factor, Homecoming director Jon Watts has made it clear that character isn’t one he plans on tackling in the film. Case and point, Uncle Ben isn’t seen or mentioned in Homecoming, clarifying the character is already dead. When speaking with Comicbook.com, Watts confirmed why the iconic Uncle Ben murder scene would be absent in Homecoming.

“We never talked about showing it, because the MO was always to not show anything we’ve seen before.”

There’s always a way to bring a character back, so Holland’s wish for Maguire’s return may not be as farfetched as some think. Tobey isn’t much of a working actor these days, with his last major role being in 2013’s The Great Gatsby. A reintroduction back into the superhero world might just be what the actor needs to get going again.

Tom might have missed his chance to nab Tobey for the part when the newest Spidey sat right behind his predecessor at a Baby Driver screening last month. Tom tried to get his attention by whispering at him, but Tobey apparently didn’t hear him.

The idea for Tobey as Uncle Ben was more a joke than anything else, and the odds of it happening are highly unlikely. Fans can still dream, right?

Would you like to see Tobey Maguire as Uncle Ben? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]