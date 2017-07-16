Disney And Oculus Team Up For ‘Marvel Powers United VR’

In the wake of a handful of video game and movie reveals at Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel Entertainment, Oculus Studios, and Sanzaru Games have announced Marvel Powers United VR, a brand new VR game which is in development exclusively for the Oculus Rift.

As shown in the game’s announcement trailer, players will be able to don an Oculus Rift and select from a number of playable characters to defeat enemies in style. While the full roster has not been revealed as of yet, the trailer showcases Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Rocket Raccoon, each with their own distinct move sets.

Fans of first-person shooters will be drawn to Rocket Raccoon, who has a wide assortment of gadgets and weaponry at his disposal. Aside from his trusty blasters, Rocket can make use of his jet pack and sticky bombs to rain terror down on his foes.

On the other hand, Captain Marvel (also known as Carol Danvers) can use her Photon Beams and Energy Blasts to target far off enemies. And for those who prefer more melee-centric combat, The Hulk’s incredible strength allows for him to pick up and throw objects and enemies alike, as well as use abilities such as Seismic Pound and Thunder Clap.

Taking advantage of the Oculus Rift’s new Touch controllers, players will be able to move their hands and body in real-time to unleash attacks. While the game will be launching exclusively for the Oculus Rift (which recently saw a noticeable price drop), it’s worth noting that players will need to have a fairly capable PC to run the game. As of writing, the recommended specs for the Oculus Rift include an NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, as well as a relatively new i5 processor and 8 or more GB or RAM.

On the development side, the game is being worked on by Sanzaru Games, a California-based studio which is best known for its work on Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, as well as their remastering efforts, including both The Sly Collection and the God of War Collection.

There’s still plenty of heroes and villains to be announced, which will be steadily revealed over time. While it won’t be released until sometime in 2018, Marvel Powers United VR will be playable at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off on July 20.

[Featured Image by Oculus Studios]