‘Suits’ Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers: Donna’s Senior Partner Promotion Causes Problems [PROMO]

Suits Season 7 returns with an all-new episode this Wednesday, July 19, with “The Statue.” According to the official synopsis and latest spoilers, episode 2 will see Donna’s (Sarah Rafferty) promotion to senior partner cause problems to the firm.

Suits Season 6 ended with Donna telling Harvey (Gabriel Macht) that she wanted more out of life. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Donna demanded a seat at the table during the Season 7 premiere. She explained that she has kept Pearson Specter Litt running throughout the years and deserved to be more than just Harvey’s secretary. When Louis (Rick Hoffman) argued that she couldn’t be a senior partner since she’s not even a lawyer, Donna pointed out that “neither were the chief operating officers of four of the top nine firms in the world.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Suits showrunner Aaron Korsh admitted that Donna’s statement about non-lawyers becoming partners at firms might not exactly be true. He, however, explained that this could actually happen in real life since there is no law against it.

“I worked in the corporate world and I do know that it seemed legit to me that there are COOs that are not lawyers at law firms. We may have actually looked it up, but that stat is not true,” Korsh said.

Louis may not be the only one who’s unimpressed with Donna’s sudden promotion. According to the official synopsis for Suits Season 7 episode 2, Donna’s actions will raise tough questions in “The Statue.” As Korsh pointed out, Harvey’s decision to promote Donna to a senior partner will definitely have consequences. Although Donna has proven her loyalty to the firm time and again, people would undoubtedly question how she got promoted from a legal secretary to a senior partner overnight. Korsh also hinted that some of them might not appreciate that someone like Donna leapfrogged them.

Donna’s promotion to senior partner also drew mixed reactions from Suits fans. Over at Reddit, several fans can’t seem to wrap their heads around the idea of a legal secretary getting promoted to a senior partner. Many were frustrated with Donna’s Season 7 storyline, saying that it made her seem “insecure” and “crazy.”

“Why do they insist on ruining Donna? No rational person actually thinks they could become a partner at a law firm when they’re literally a f**king secretary,” Reddit user RyanRiot wrote.

“I can’t decide which is worse. The Donna talking bot story line from last season or this new one where a secretary becomes a SENIOR PARTNER!!! WTH???” added Redditor Justate2slices.

Following her promotion, a few Suits fans predicted that it’s only a matter of time before Harvey and Donna finally get together. Now that they are at least “closer” in position, having a romantic relationship might not be too awkward.

Aaron Korsh previously told TV Guide that a lot will happen between Donna and Harvey in Season 7. Although he doesn’t know how fans will react to the coming episodes, Korsh promised that there is a lot of Harvey-Donna moments to look forward to.

