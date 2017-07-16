‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Celebrate A Huge Milestone

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have something big to celebrate. The reality TV couple took to their social media accounts to reveal that they were celebrating their 12-year anniversary together, and fans were in awe of their sweet words.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been together a long, long time. The pair may have only gotten married a couple of years ago, but they’ve been each other’s loves since they were in middle school. On July 15, Tyler took to Instagram to reveal just how much he loves and cares about his wife, and how they’ve defied the odds by staying together and building a life with one another.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, the pair first found fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. They were introduced as a high school couple who were dealing with a teen pregnancy and so much more. Catelynn and Tyler also came from broken homes with parents who were addicts. The pair made the heartbreaking and responsible decision to place their first born daughter, Carly, up for adoption, and MTV cameras followed their emotional journey along the way.

Cameras rolled as Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra chose their daughter’s parents, Brandon and Theresa, signed adoption papers, and handed their baby girl over to her new parents. After the adoption, both Lowell and Baltierra struggled with their decision and their family’s reaction to it. The pair were chosen to continue their journey on Teen Mom and fans have been rooting for them ever since.

Teen Mom OG viewers have seen Catelynn and Tyler go through many ups and downs along the way, such as breaking up, getting engaged, dealing with addict parents, depression, and having another child, daughter Nova. Currently they are happily married and raising little Nova, but claim that they want more children in the future. The two also started their own clothing line, Tierra Reign, which focuses on children’s clothes.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrating 12 years together? Did you ever think they’d make it this far?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]