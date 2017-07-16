Triple H Encourages Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor To Continue Their Word War on ‘Monday Night RAW’

Triple H, Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor all have something in common: they know how to fight with words as well as they can fight with their fists (and a ladder and a chair in Triple H’s case). Following the Mayweather-McGregor verbal spat during the promotional tour of their mega fight, HHH invited the cross-sport rivals to continue their verbal mud-slinging affair on WWE Monday Night Raw.

HHH, Mayweather, and McGregor are no strangers to the limelight. They are well loved by their respective fan bases. They can hold their own against the best their respective disciplines have to offer. Needless to say that the fight between Mayweather and McGregor is drawing a lot of interest and so far, their promotional tour has lived up to expectations. Mirror reported that Mayweather and McGregor kicked off their promotional tour in Los Angeles last week and as expected, the two went at each other during the press conference and the traditional face-off.

Following the heated verbal tussle between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor “The Notorious” McGregor (where the only useful adjective began with “F”), WWE legend Triple H went to the social media and offered the ring he used to roam as a common ground where the two fighters can continue their verbal sparring.

The boxing superstar seemingly got the upper hand on their war of words due in part to McGregor’s microphone being turned off during the event. However, just 24 hours later, McGregor got Mayweather back as spectators in the Toronto press-tour joined McGregor in a “F*** the Mayweathers” chant.

Judging by the word war, it seems Triple H is right to invite Mayweather and McGregor on Monday Night Raw. However, HHH only reiterated what he has already said during an interview with SkySports.“If they want to really showcase what they can do, I’d invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw because there’s no bigger platform that they can have to show the world and tell the world who they are and why they’re the man,” said Triple H.

Mayweather is no stranger to WWE. In March 2008, Money May fought and knocked out the Big Show in Wrestlemania 24. It was an eventful fight with the Big Show getting nailed by one of Mayweather’s henchmen before the boxer repeatedly bashed the Big Show’s head with the chair for the KO win.

Mayweather, an undefeated boxer who has held titles in 5 weight classes, has been accused of carefully picking his opponents and has reportedly avoided the cream of the crop the sport of boxing has to offer in an effort to preserve his undefeated streak. However, Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) has scored a number of victories against big-name opponents including Arturo Gatti, Manny Pacquaio, Oscar De La Hoya, Jose Luis Castillo, Zab Judah, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, and Diego Corrales. That list included shoe-in Hall-of-Famers which relatively disproves the aforementioned allegations. That said, most boxing purists are in awe of Mayweather’s overall boxing skills and labels Mayweather as one of the best boxers ever.

McGregor, on the other hand, has a classic rags-to-riches story. McGregor (21-3 with 18 KOs) is the current UFC Lightweight champion and a former UFC Featherweight champion and has established himself as one of the marquee pay-per-view names in MMA history. The UFC superstar applied for a boxing license in order to fight Mayweather since the Mayweather-McGregor war will be fought under boxing rules. While Mayweather is now 40-years-old and McGregor is relatively young at 28, only a handful of boxers have come close to defeating Mayweather. Forbes, citing Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, reported that McGregor is the underdog for this fight.

While having one of the best boxers to ever lace a pair of gloves and one of the best fighters to grace the octagon face-off in a WWE ring is a dream-come-true for most contact-sports fans, the chances of Mayweather and McGregor appearing on Monday Night Raw are actually pretty slim at the moment. But slim doesn’t mean zero chance here. It’s probably just a matter of logistics since the Mayweather-McGregor war is scheduled on August 26, 2017, and both fighters are in the middle of their training, not to mention the promotional tour. However, if the ticket sales and pay-per-view numbers don’t meet the projected sum, these two fighters may have to accept Triple H’s invitation to hype up their fight.

And who else can set it up better than Triple H, the WWE COO and head of talent relations? “All sports is entertainment, news is entertainment today, it is just the way of the world,” Triple H stated in the SkySports interview. So the bottom line is: having Mayweather and McGregor to continue their word war on WWE’s Monday Night Raw would add more drama and hype to the fight. That being said, WWE stands to gain a lot too, a testament to how HHH has adjusted to the life outside the ring. If nothing else having Mayweather and McGregor mix it up, even verbally, would be entertaining to WWE fans.

