‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Apologizes To Shannon Beador For Causing Her To Gain 40 Lbs.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson apologized to Shannon Beador for inadvertently being the reason for her co-star’s 40-pound weight gain.

As RHOC fans may recall, Shannon Beador blamed Vicki Gunvalson for her recent weight gain. According to her, the stress brought on by Vicki’s allegations caused her to eat and drink more, which resulted in her eventually gaining 40 pounds in a span of a few months.

Vicki previously claimed that Shannon’s husband, David, “beat the s**t out of her,” which the latter vehemently denied. According to Shannon, Vicki’s allegations did not only hurt her marriage, but it also made her lose control and let go of herself.

“Today I look in the mirror and I don’t recognize who I am. My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed about my body,” Shannon said in the confessional during the RHOC Season 5 premiere.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vicki publicly apologized to Shannon. If she played a part in Shannon’s weight gain, Vicki said that she’s truly sorry and never wanted to put her in a stressful situation. She added that she only wanted Shannon and David to have a happy and healthy marriage.

The reality show veteran also recalled telling Shannon the same thing when she allegedly confided in her about her marriage woes before.

I said, ‘Make your marriage work.’ So I’m sorry. If I’m to blame for it, I’m sorry,” she said.

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 5 premiere, Shannon Beador decided to address her weight gain on social media. Before rumors start to spread, the reality star veteran clarified that she didn’t have any work done, but rather it was just plain and simple weight gain. Shannon also warned her followers that she would block anyone who will write cruel or derogatory comments about her.

Shannon added that losing weight is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. She hoped that RHOC fans would be supportive of her journey to a healthy lifestyle. The RHOC star was also thankful for everyone who already reached out to her and offered comfort during this difficult time.

Apart from getting back in shape, Shannon is also on a mission to get back on David’s good side. As seen in the RHOC premiere, there is still definite tension between the couple. Shannon admitted that following the rumors, David has been distant towards her, which is upsetting considering that only a year ago they were in such a good place in their marriage, with David even surprising her with a vow renewal.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 5 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

