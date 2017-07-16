‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailers Shows Brand New Pixar-Themed World, Teases Release Date

Video game and Disney fans alike have been waiting for over a decade for the release of Kingdom Hearts III, and this weekend, they finally got a new glimpse at what to expect from Square Enix’s newest entry in the long-running action RPG series.

Debuting at Disney’s D23 Expo, a new trailer revealed that the game would (partly) take place in Pixar’s Toy Story, with series mainstays Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and others all making appearances.

The trailer, which you can check out below, kicks off with a montage of the game’s first reveal, showcasing series protagonist Sora as he engages in combat with a variety of enemies. Eventually, the video segues into new footage, treating viewers to the first glimpse of Andy’s bedroom. Within seconds of arriving, Sora (along with long-time companions Goofy and Donald) take on a handful of Heartless, with Sora, in particular, pulling off some rather slick attacks.

It's worth noting that unlike other entries in the series, Kingdom Hearts III features entirely new looks for Sora and his crew upon entering a new world. Specifically, the trio adopts a more blocky, 'action figure' aesthetic when visiting the Toy Story world.

Shortly after dispatching of the aforementioned Heartless, the team meets up with Woody, Buzz, Rex, and Hamm. While the game will feature full voice acting, Square Enix has only released a Japanese trailer at this time, so we cannot confirm whether or not series’ veterans such as Tom Hanks or Tim Allen will make an appearance or not.

After a few minutes of dialogue exchange, the trailer takes us outside Andy’s house and even inside a toy store, where we get a glimpse of Sora donning a toy mech suit to combat even more invading Heartless. The trailer then caps off with an appearance from Organization XIII, which has served as the main antagonist for the past few entries in the series.

While there’s plenty more to be revealed, it looks like fans won’t have to wait that much longer, as Square Enix has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts III is set to release in 2018, for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

