‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Top 10 Facts You Need To Know Before The Premiere

Are you ready for Game of Thrones Season 7? The Season 6 finale aired last June, which means over a year has passed since fans last saw their favorite characters.

That is a lot of time, which means a recap of where Game of Thrones left off, is likely in order. Here are ten vital facts you need to know to be prepared for what Season 7 has in store.

No. 10: Jorah Mormont is alive.

Despite being infected with greyscale, Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) was still alive when Season 6 ended. When Daenerys realized that Jorah had the often fatal illness, she tearfully sent him away to find a cure and finally granted him her forgiveness.

No. 9: Daenerys Targaryen is headed for Westeros.

After six seasons spent on the other side of the Narrow Sea, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally embarked on the long journey home. In the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, Daenerys was escorted by her dragons as she and her fleet sailed towards Westeros.

No. 8: Cersei Lannister is on the Iron Throne.

When Cersei (Lena Headey) blew up the Sept, she took out the High Sparrow and her long-running adversary; daughter-in-law, Margery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). When Cersei’s son Tommen realized his bride had died, he leaped out of a window to his death. With all of her children deceased, Cersei took the Iron Throne, becoming the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

No. 7: Tyrion got a promotion.

Since they met in Season 5, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) has been advising Daenerys Targaryen, who he is actively supporting for the Iron Throne. Tyrion’s wise council finally paid off in Season 6. In the finale, Daenerys took their partnership to the next level, naming Tyrion the Hand of the Queen.

No 6: The Starks are back at Winterfell.

The Starks took matters into their own hands in Season 6. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) came back from the dead. Sansa (Sophie Turner) finally fled from her evil husband, Ramsay Bolton. Arya (Maisie Williams) continued crossing names off her list and Bran learned a game-changing truth about his older brother’s heritage.

With Jon having fulfilled his duties at the Night’s Watch, he declared his “watch” had ended, paving the way for him to lead House Stark. Once he and Sansa reunited, the two forged a plan to rescue their youngest brother Rickon, who had been captured by Ramsay, and retake Winterfell. Having successfully defeated House Bolton in a nail-biting battle, the Starks reclaimed their ancestral home in the penultimate episode of Season 6.

No. 5: Arya crossed another name off her list.

After killing her nemesis The Waif, Arya “assassin” Stark left Braavos to make her way home. On her journey back, she stopped by the Riverlands to reap bloody vengeance on House Frey, one of the Houses that participated in the Red Wedding. In one of the final scenes of Game of Thrones Season 6, Arya killed Walder Frey, the man who helped carry out the murders of her mother, brother, and pregnant sister-in-law.

No. 4: Sansa might be plotting against her brother.

While Jon and Sansa teamed up to rescue their brother and reclaim their home, Sansa was keeping secrets. She did not tell Jon about her secret meeting with Littlefinger, during which he subtly insulted Jon. When Jon asked Sansa on three separate occasions if she knew of another military source she lied by omission. Sansa’s lie nearly cost Jon his life.

As of the Season 6 finale, Sansa has not told Jon about Littlefinger’s plans to sit the Iron Throne with her at his side. In the final scene at Winterfell, Sansa shares an ominous look with her mentor. Winter has come. Is betrayal next? In an interview with Indiewire, Kit Harington, who stars as Jon Snow on the HBO hit, teased the tension between the siblings in Season 7.

No 3. The Starks are headed for a reunion.

While Jon Snow and Sansa Stark reunited in Season 6, their other siblings remained separated from them. That might be about to change. Towards the end of Season 6, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Arya (Maisie Williams) were headed home, both seemingly unaware that their siblings are back in charge of Winterfell.

Unfortunately for the Starks, their family will be even smaller in Season 7. The only Stark siblings still alive are Jon Snow, Sansa, Arya, and Bran.

No 2: Jon Snow is the King in the North.

Season 6 was a major one for Jon Snow. He rose from the dead, left the Night’s Watch, led an army to retake Winterfell, and fought a vicious battle to restore his family’s House and avenge his siblings.

In the end, the Northern Lords rewarded his efforts, electing him the new King in the North. It is a title Jon’s brother Robb Stark held upon his death. Let’s hope thing go better for Jon than they did his brother.

No 1. Daenerys Targaryen may not be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

It took Bran an entire season, but he finally learned the truth about Jon Snow’s biological origins. As it turns Jon is not Ned Stark’s illegitimate son, rather his nephew, the son of Ned’s sister Lyanna and possibly Rhaegar Targaryen.

Rhaegar Targaryen was next-in-line to the Iron Throne after his father the Mad King was killed by Jaime Lannister. Rhaegar was killed by Robert Baratheon, who was then crowned the King of the Seven Kingdoms.

If Jon is Rhaegar’s legitimate son, he is the automatic heir to the Iron Throne, thus jeopardizing Daenerys’ claim. As the daughter of the Mad King and Rhaegar’s sister, her nephew’s claim supersedes her own.

Stay tuned to find out if Jon, Daenerys, and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms learn the truth. Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

