Kylie Jenner And Rob Kardashian: How The Duo Prove That The Reality Star Family Uses Controversy To Get Ahead

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jessica Dafoe and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A bitter feud between exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, and a lawsuit filed against Kylie and Kendall Jenner for photographs used in their T-shirt line do not slow down the Kardashian-Jenner clan one bit. This crew seems to thrive on turmoil and take controversy as a catapult to further expand their empire built on being famous for being famous.

In recent years it was the mentioned siblings’ older sister Kim Kardashian who brought the most attention to the family due to her high-profile relationships, incessant selfie taking and daring fashion choices, not to mention breaking the internet with numerous nude photo-shoots. Since Kim K was robbed barbarically during Paris Fashion Week, the mother of two and wife to rapper Kanye West, has backed a bit off the scene and allowed her younger siblings to steal the spotlight, regardless of any negative press attached.

When it comes to this clan it seems that even negative press results in more opportunity. Kendall Jenner was hugely criticized for partaking in a recent “tone-deaf” Pepsi ad which was pulled within the first 24 hours it began airing, as Vanity Fair reminds readers. Many speculated her career would take a hit, yet the beauty is still booking model gig after model gig and shrugged off the poor choice of brand collaboration.

Kylie and Kendall recently were sued for incorporating a specific image on a T-shirt in their recent fashion line which featured the late rapper Tupac. It was the photographer who snapped the image of the rapper that launched the suit, due to the sisters having not only used the images, but also adding their own selfies over top of the images.



The photographer states that he did not want to work with the Jenners because of the recent Pepsi ad mess and is suing for “any profits made,” as Cosmopolitan notes.

Tupac Shakur’s photographer is suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner for using his photos of the rapper on their T-shirts https://t.co/n6usWr2pkY pic.twitter.com/vAGYq0y9YB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 7, 2017

In other Kardashian-Jenner news, Rob has finally found his place in the spotlight for his high-profile split from the mother of his child, Blac Chyna. Things have taken an ugly turn, yet the pair are reportedly attempting to properly co-parent.

Leave it to controversy to inspire this family to launch a new product. The KUWTK crew is known to use a spotlight, whether positive or negative, to promote any new endeavors and the latest is none other than a collaboration between the duo from the family who are finding themselves most in the press at the moment- Kylie and Rob. What are they launching, you ask? A sock line. Cosmo relays the reason behind the sock launch.

“Rob Kardashian is the subject of a restraining order by his ex-partner Blac Chyna. And now is the time that the two half-siblings banded together for a… sock collaborationKardashian’s sock brand Arthur George has teamed up with Kylie’s brand before, and this collaboration is a nod to recent changes in her aesthetic. Kylie herself debuted the series on her Snapchat.”

We have to hand it to them, those Kardashian-Jenners know how to capitalize on being in constant tabloid headlines.

Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are doing a sock collection together! Get the details: https://t.co/AyuMfE3zKg pic.twitter.com/9ZiUGOtXV9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 15, 2017

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]