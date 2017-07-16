Donald Trump Expected To Resign From U.S. Presidency

Columbia law professor, Philip Bobbitt predicts Donald Trump will resign from his U.S. presidency on his own accord. Bobbitt perceives an impending constitutional crisis caused by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his son Donald Trump Jr. as being the catalyst for Trump stepping down in the coming months. The prognostication of Bobbitt should not be taken lightly, as Bobbitt is considered one of the top U.S. constitutional experts in the world. Bobbitt is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Bobbitt projects Kushner and Trump Jr. being prosecuted for Russian collusion in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as being the chief reason for President Trump’s resignation. Just as emails played a central role in Hillary Clinton losing the election, email issues now put the Trump presidency in serious peril.

Trump Jr. admitted this past week to receiving emails from Russian governmental officials pertaining to sensitive information about U.S. presidential candidate Clinton. Trump Jr. arranged an in-person meeting in relation to the emails with the Russian officials, his brother-in-law Kushner, and President Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Militaries and intelligence agencies of governments attempt to influence the governmental elections of other nations regularly. Rarely do we see campaign staff or family of host nation election hopefuls, brazenly collude with third party nations hoping to sway election outcomes.

Bobbitt communicated the dire reality of Trump’s political conundrum stating, “Resignation, as remote as it seems right now, might well be a choice the President would make to save his children from prison, and himself from future prosecution.”

Trump’s departure from his post as U.S. President would not catch political pundits off guard. Jason Horowitz of the New York Times wrote about Trump resigning from the executive office in July of 2016. Horowitz stated, “Now he is refusing to rule out an even more dramatic departure, one that would let him avoid the grueling job of governing, return to his business and enjoy his now-permanent status as a news media celebrity.”

U.S. Vice President Michael “Mike” Pence maintains he had no knowledge of any Russian meetings. Pence’s spokesman Marc Lotter delivered a statement for Pence addressing the Kushner and Trump Jr. Russian revelation stating, “He is also not focused on stories about the campaign — especially those pertaining to the time before he joined the campaign.”

Pence formed his own political action committee (PAC) in May of 2017, called the Great America Committee. Pence has dedicated significant amounts of time raising money for his PAC, signaling he plans to run for President in 2020. Whether he is already the incumbent U.S. president in 2020 due to a Trump resignation or impeachment remains to be seen.

Bobbitt is a nephew of former U.S. President, Lyndon B. Johnson. Johnson became the president after the shocking assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Bobbitt has been a special political advisor to each U.S. President starting with his uncle, President Johnson. The only exceptions being George W. Bush, Richard Nixon, and Donald Trump.

Bobbitt’s Russian allegation commentary appears to be an attempt on his behalf to counsel President Trump with special political advisory from a far.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]