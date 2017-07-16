Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Henry’s 5-Month Photos, Expresses Amazement At Son’s Rapid Growth

Jessa Duggar Seewald knows all about babies. Being the fifth child and the third daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a significant portion of Jessa’s life was spent taking care of her younger siblings. While Jessa has had a lot of practice with babies over the years, however, it appears that the reality TV star could still be surprised. As revealed in Jessa’s latest Instagram post, the Duggar daughter is downright astounded at the rapid growth of her second child, Henry.

The third Duggar daughter has recently shared a photo collage on Instagram, sharing the development of her second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, who was born last February. If Jessa’s recent Instagram post is any indication, it appears that she has been carefully documenting Henry’s growth over the past few months.

In the photos, Henry could be seen wearing a white onesie that clearly labeled his age. Looking at the images on the collage, it is quite easy to understand why Jessa is so astounded by baby Henry’s development. As noted by many of the reality TV star’s fans on Instagram, Henry really appears to have hit a growth spurt right after his first month, and he has not slowed down ever since.

Needless to say, Jessa herself is amazed at how quick her second child seems to be growing. Jessa’s wonder at Henry’s development over the past five months was summarized in the reality TV star’s caption on the photo, which stated that her child was “growing up too fast.”

Growing up too fast! ???? Check out Henry's 5-month photo album on our website! ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

In a lot of ways, Henry’s rapid growth is not very surprising. Henry, after all, was quite a large baby when Jessa delivered him back in February, according to a report from People Magazine. Weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces and measuring 21.75 inches long, Henry’s stats after his delivery were quite impressive.

Considering the overwhelming cuteness of Henry’s photo collage, Jessa’s latest Instagram upload has been received warmly by many of the reality TV star’s followers on the social media platform. Many remarked how Henry looks just like his father, Ben Seewald, while others lauded Jessa for raising such a healthy-looking baby.

“He looks just like his handsome dad,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh my goodness!! Not sure if I love the cheeks or the chunky little legs more!!!!” another commenter stated.

Jessa’s Instagram upload is but the first of baby Henry’s five-month photos that the Seewald family has shared with the public. In the official Seewald Family website, Jessa and husband Ben have uploaded 12 more pictures of their latest baby boy. Needless to say, they are just as cute and adorable as Jessa’s latest Instagram photo.

If you missed Henry's Counting On episode Monday night, be sure to check it out on #TLCGo! A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her growing family are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]