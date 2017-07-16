‘Little People, Big World’s’ Molly Roloff Has Her Bachelorette Party

The Little People, Big World family is going to get a bit bigger in just a few more weeks! Molly Roloff is getting married to her beau Joel Silvius next month. This weekend, the daughter of Matt and Amy Roloff was feted with a bridal shower that was attended by her closest family and friends (and, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, her nephew, Jackson was there, too).

Little did fans know, Molly was whisked away to her bachelorette party this weekend as well! This was one party that baby Jackson didn’t attend. Despite being the life of the party, it was way too late at night for him to be out. He hung out at home with his dad, Zach.

The day after Molly opened her gifts and celebrated her shower at Roloff Farm in Oregon, she and her friends jumped in a limo for some more fun. Based on her sister-in-law Tori Roloff’s Instagram story, there were a lot of laughs had by all — it looked like a super fun time, which is how bachelorette parties are supposed to be!

The ladies did some line dancing and enjoyed singing their hearts out in the limo, which took them between locations. It appears that there was at least one surprise on Saturday night — Molly’s mom, Amy Roloff showed up for some dancing! Tori posted a couple of videos of her mother-in-law tearing up the dance floor. Tori captioned the video with “party crasher,” and showed off some of Amy’s dance moves with fans.

OH MY GOODNESS!! Our Molly is getting married!!! Go Molly Jo Go. ???? A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:58am PST

Molly Roloff announced her engagement back in December. Although she has not made too many appearances on Little People, Big World, there has been some chatter about her wedding being featured on the new season. The family nor the network have confirmed or denied these rumors. However, fans are hoping to get to actually “meet” Joel Silvius and to see the couple say their “I do’s.”

Wow! Great for summer. Watch full episodes of #LPBW anytime, anywhere on #TLCgo! http://bit.ly/LPBWTLCGO #LPBW #TLCgo A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you hoping that Molly and Joel’s wedding is on an upcoming episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]