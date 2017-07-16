Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei White: Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch 39th William Jones Cup Day 3

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei White is one of the top games in the third day of the 39th William Jones Cup. Gilas Pilipinas had a great game against Chinese Taipei Blue on Sunday while the White team, the reserves, remained winless after two games.

The Philippines defeated the first team of Chinese Taipei on Sunday by a score of 88-72. Four players scored in double figures for Gilas Pilipinas in their big win with Christian Standhardinger having a huge game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Matthew Wright also put up 17 points as he hit four three-point shots.

Kiefer Ravena, who was the best player for Gilas Pilipinas in their opening day loss to Canada, started the game and he was clutch, per ABS-CBN News. Ravena hit a big three-point shot with about three minutes remaining to give Gilas an 80-69 lead. He finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The players of Chinese Taipei Blue had a really bad game for their standards as they were outclassed by the reserve team of Gilas Pilipinas. Four players also scored in double figures, but it was not enough to win their second game of the 39th William Jones Cup. Veteran swingman Zheng-Ru Lu led the way for the hosts with 16 points.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes had nothing but praise for the heart and courage shown by his youngsters against the hosts. Reyes told the media via Spin.PH that he had some words of encouragement for his players and it worked to perfection against Chinese Taipei Blue.

I told the players that this will be an unbelievable environment playing against Taipei before its home crowd. It’s their first time, but to embrace this situation and figure out a way to thrive in that environment is great. For their age and level of experience, I thought they did an admirable job of that.”

However, Bobby Ray Parks suffered an apparent ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. According to Rappler, Parks’ status for the next game is still up in the air. The 24-year-old guard was carried off by his teammates to the bench since he cannot walk in his own power due to the injury.

Also, Kobe Paras still did not have a coming out party against Chinese Taipei Blue. Paras, the brightest prospect of Gilas Pilipinas, only played five minutes as he went scoreless with two rebounds and an impressive three blocked shots.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei White lost to Iran, 77-59, on Sunday. The Chinese Taipei reserve team was no match for their Iranian counterparts as they lost their second game in a row. Chinese Taipei White was led by 24-year-old guard Ying-Chun Chen, who had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei White is set to happen on Monday, July 17 at the Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. Tip-off is at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. in Taiwan. Fans can catch the Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei White game via live stream at Sports5 Live.

[Featured Image by Joseph Nair/AP Photo]