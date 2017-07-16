‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Brady Black Schemes To Keep Eric And Nicole Apart, Jennifer Reacts To Being Used As A Pawn

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will resort to scheming to keep Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) apart. In the process, he uses Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), and she isn’t too happy about it. She ends up confronting Brady and giving him a piece of her mind.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are prepared to find out what is going to happen this week on the NBC soap opera.

While drugged up on Halo, Eric and Nicole kissed at the Martin House party. Slowly, pieces of what happened that night are coming back to them. Last week, Brady caught the two together and became jealous. He insisted on knowing what was going on and Nicole confessed the kiss. Understandably, Brady was angry, but it seems like the two might patch things up this week. Surprisingly, he creates a desperate plan to make sure that a kiss never happens again.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Jennifer Horton will confront Brady about using her to keep Eric and Nicole apart. A sneak peek photo in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest confirms that Jennifer isn’t happy about it. In the image, she seems to be giving Brady a piece of her mind and has her finger pointed in his face.

On Twitter, many fans have been sending Ron Carlivati’s messages about what they want to see happen on DOOL. Reuniting the couple known as “Ericole” has been one of them. Although they are sharing a storyline right now, fans are not sure if they will get back together or not. Nicole is still angry about Eric’s role in Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. Plus, it seems like Nicole is genuinely in love with her current boyfriend. Also, there are rumors that Nicole and baby Holly leave Salem by themselves, so any romance is not meant to last.

What do you think of the storyline between Brady, Nicole, and Eric on Days Of Our Lives? Would you like to see “Ericole” on DOOL before Nicole Walker leaves Salem?

