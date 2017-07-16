Brad And Angelina Kids: Split Of Family Affecting Actress’ Health? Pitt Enjoying Therapy

It’s been nearly a year since Angelina Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Fans of the A-list couple, once known as Brangelina, were left in shock and disbelief that the swirling rumors leading up to that point were actually fact.

Angelina Jolie was seen in a somewhat negative light as she made it clear that she would be seeking full physical custody of their six children, followed by a launched FBI investigation against Brad for alleged child abuse, for which the star was quickly cleared.

Months later it’s clear that Jolie took the steps necessary to inspire a change in Pitt and a healthier atmosphere for her children. Pitt opened up recently in an interview with GQ during which the Allied star admitted to “boozing” far too much, and that he is now on the right track.

“I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem…but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

Despite the positive that has come from the split, rumors continue to focus on the thin frame of Angelina, suggesting that the UN special envoy’s health has suffered since her family has been split apart.

Jolie’s emotional distress was clear when she sat down for an interview with BBC in recent months and teared up while stating that she, Brad and the kids will always be a family. Months later, Angelina’s physical appearance is perhaps evidence that the star is certainly struggling, while ensuring to be there for her children.

The most recent sighting of Angelina at Disneyland with her brood, while they celebrated twins Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, caused more talk seeing as the beauty reportedly looked “scarily thin.”

Celebrity Insider suggested that “Although the family looked happier than they have in months, Jolie appeared skinnier than ever.” The publication added that the divorce from Brad Pitt is clearly taking a toll on the actress’ health and appearance.

It had been a rocky road for the former it couple of Hollywood in the beginning of their divorce proceedings and custody battle, yet the two are now communicating more and despite Jolie maintaining full custody of the kids, she has begun allowing Brad more time to spend with them.

Shot in national parks across the US, GQ’s latest cover shoot features emotional photos of a healing Brad Pitt. Fo… https://t.co/3wyLOQw0iV pic.twitter.com/fZboTsJLFJ — Ivy International (@IvyIntMM) June 8, 2017

Brad Pitt has received help with his addictions, as noted in the said interview with GQ, despite it taking two therapists to get to the right one, he really loves therapy and is working towards a new reality that doesn’t involve “running from feelings…”

There is no question that fans of the former power couple are happy to see that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place while enduring this difficult time.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]