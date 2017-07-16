’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 5: Jorge’s Sister Confronts Anfisa: ‘You Get Mad Because He Doesn’t Give You Money?’

90 Day Fiancé Season 5 returns with an all-new episode tonight, July 16, with “Family Secrets.” According to the latest spoilers and official synopsis, episode 4 will see Anfisa get in a heated argument with Jorge’s sister Lourdes. Danielle also regrets consummating her marriage with Mohamed

As seen in the promo for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, Jorge’s sister, Lourdes, confronted Anfisa for expecting too much from her brother. She pointed out that Anfisa has been nothing but disrespectful to Jorge since the beginning.

Trying to defend herself, Anfisa said that Jorge was perfectly content staying married to her. She added that if he was that unhappy, he could always file for a divorce but instead he chose to stay with her.

Anfisa also told Lourdes to stay out of their marriage because it’s none of her business. However, Lourdes insisted that she couldn’t help but say something because she sees Jorge sad and upset. She also brought up the topic of getting a prenuptial agreement again, saying that she only wanted to protect her brother.

“You know that there is nothing I could take from him,” Anfisa said.

As seen in the previous 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 episode, Jorge admitted to Anfisa that he’s not really a millionaire and in fact, he’s even in debt. He explained that business is slow and he’s not making the same amount of money as before. Jorge is in the medical marijuana business.

I got your back ???? #90DayFiance #HappyWifeHappyLife #TeamAnfisa A post shared by Anfisa (@___anfisa_____) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Hearing Anfisa’s response seemed to infuriate Lourdes even more.

“You get mad at him because he doesn’t give you money?” she asked Anfisa.

“He promised me certain things so now I have certain expectations,” Anfisa fired back.

“So when you have money that’s when she spreads her legs?” Lourdes asked her brother.

This seemed to be the last straw for Anfisa and asked Jorge to take her home. Anfisa later told the cameras that she was upset that Jorge didn’t even stand up for her. She was also confused why Lourdes was so mean and rude to her when she felt like she didn’t do anything to upset her.

Elsewhere in the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, Danielle met with her divorce lawyer to talk about the progress of her annulment with Mohamed. This is where she found out that it was difficult to get their annulment granted on the grounds of fraud. When she found out that the process would be a lot easier if they hadn’t consummated their marriage, Danielle felt that Mohamed tricked her into sleeping with him, knowing that it would complicate the annulment.

“Me and Mohamed only consummated our marriage once. Three months after we get married. It does hurt because it could been an avenue that I could have used to get the annulment. I think he knew that he needed to consummate the marriage at least once so I couldn’t use it against him,” she told the cameras.

90 Day Fiancé Season 5 episode 4, “Family Secrets,” airs Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by 90 Anfisa/Instagram]