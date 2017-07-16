‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario’s Blackmail Photo Revealed, Can Abigail Save Her Loved One?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 17 have been released. Fans already knew that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) would blackmail Abigail (Marci Miller). While there were speculations about the mysterious photo, viewers were not sure what kind of picture Dario had. The latest report revealed the contents of Dario’s image. Can Abigail save her loved one before it is too late?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Dario is determined to keep Abigail as his wife no matter what. He will blackmail her with a photo, but what does it reveal? Fans speculated that Dario might have proof that Abby killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) on Days Of Our Lives. However, the image shows something else, and Abigail will do whatever she can to protect the person she loves.

According to Soap Central, the photo is of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) leaning over Deimos’ dead body. Dario will use this photo as a way to force Abigail to stay married to him. It will also keep her from going to the police about his criminal activities. However, don’t count on Abby just sitting by and letting Dario get away with what he is doing.

Keep in mind that just because Chad was leaning over Deimos’ body does not mean that he killed him. However, it does make him a suspect in the murder case.

The website also teases that throughout the week, Chad and Abigail’s feelings for one another will get stronger. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) notices and gives Chad a stern warning. With the former couple starting to get closer, where does this leave Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus)? Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal Chad and Gabi will have a huge fight. It looks like the “Chabby” reconciliation fans have been waiting for is about to begin.

The situation with Dario will take a quick and unexpected turn. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has to tell Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that his brother is breaking the law. Rafe doesn’t want to believe it, but an investigation leads Rafe and Hope to proof of Dario’s mischief. They arrest Dario and when Gabi learns of it, she is upset.

The drama for “Chabby” won’t be over just yet. DOOL spoilers for the following week reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Abigail will try to save Chad. Apparently, they can only do so by locating something on Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) laptop.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you surprised that Dario has a picture of Chad leaning over Deimos’s dead body? How will this storyline end?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]