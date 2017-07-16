‘Game Of Thrones’ — What Long-Gone Characters Will Return In Season 7?

The seventh season of Game of Thrones kicks off tonight and this enticing show will have the masses glued to their TV sets in living rooms around the nation. Even the Sunday morning news shows offered up a blurb on the new season of Game of Thrones kicking off tonight, like the Fox & Friends Weekend show.

As The Ringer suggests, with the Game of Thrones, “there are still so many people putzing around Westeros (and Essos) that it can be hard to keep track.” Characters have come and gone, only to come back again on Game of Thrones, so chances are this tendency won’t stop now that Season 7 rolls in.

Fans of the show have seen Cersei’s “pixie looking boy toy” as part of the cast for both Season 1 and Season 2, but Lancel Lannister vanished for the following two seasons only to reemerge as a “punk rock religious fanatic.” When he came back he was a character you might not have recognized at first, The Ringer suggested.

Then there was the demise of Sandor Clegane in Season 4, or at least that’s what viewers were led to believe. But Clegane, who was left for dead, popped up last season in the Riverlands. There was Bran who was missing from Season 5 and Myrcella Baratheon who was nowhere to be found for two seasons.

❄️❄️❄️#gameofthrones #jonsnow #GOTS7 #2017 A post shared by Jiggly (@jiggly_rabbit) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr were also off screen for two seasons, but back again last season. Bran re-emerged after going through one heck of a growth spurt and the two seasons Myrcella Baratheon spent in Dorne off camera was over when the lens picked him back up when Jaime and Bronn went to Dorne.

With the Game of Thrones having a tendency to bring their cast of players in and out of the spotlight, who do you think will reemerge in Season 7? While the only sure-fire way to know who will return is to watch, but The Ringer has offered up a few educated guesses.

If you are throwing or attending a Game of Thrones party you can dazzle the others in attendance with your knowledge of the show and it’s past cast members who may grace the screen once again this season.

The Ringer is drawing off “some book knowledge” when making these predictions, so you very well might look up and see these folks gracing the Game of Thrones screen once more. Keep in mind that the show hasn’t always followed the book, that is why these are only “predictions.”

Will these past cast members return to Game of Thrones in Season 7?

Gendry: It has been 30 episodes since Gendry was last seen on the screen. He is the “last-known bastard son of Robert Baratheon.” He was last seen heading to the King’s Landing in a rowboat after Davos Seaworth rescued him from a Dragonstone dungeon. This guy couldn’t swim and he set out in a row boat for a four-day journey down the river. His death could easily be explained, but he just may emerge on dry land and into Season 7.

Nymeria: This is Arya’s direwolf last seen 58 episodes ago, according to The Ringer. When Nymeria bit off the arm of Joffrey, Arya knew the direwolf’s fate was death at the hands of King Robert’s men. Arya set Nymeria free in the woods.

The book has Nymeria leading a pack of wolves in the Riverland area. When word of a she-wolf leader is directing a pack consisting of hundreds, that she-wolf could only be Nymeria. Will the pack, led by Nymeria, find its way into Season 7’s storyline? It just so happens that Ayra is in Riverland, so there just may be a reunion is in the cards.

Counting down the hours. It's about damn time! #cannotwait #GoT #gameofthrones #favoriteshow #hbo #winterishere A post shared by Jill Kelly (@jill_kelly417) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Beric Dondarrion: “Beric Dondarrion’s return to the show finds him in a decidedly grim state,” according to Gizmodo. Mashable writes, “George R. R. Martin recently gave us a hint about the toll that being resurrected has taken on Beric — which could be bad news for Jon too.”

“His memories are fading, he’s got all these scars, he’s becoming more and more physically hideous, because he’s not a living human being anymore,” Martin told Time. “His heart isn’t beating, his blood isn’t flowing in his veins, he’s a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice, now we’re getting back to the whole fire and ice thing.”

Tycho Nestoris: He was last seen in Season 5 when Mace Tyrell arrived in Braavos, Tycho was there to receive him. According to The Ringer, “Tycho actually visits Westeros and meets Jon Snow in the books, though the show is far past that plot point by now.” Still, it could make sense for him to re-emerge this season as Tycho is the only solid tie to Braavos and if another character needs to go there, Tycho could emerge.

Hot Pie: A friend of Arya’s last seen in Season 4. He has a “passion for pie,” which is probably how he got the name “Hot Pie.” With Hot Pie at the inn south of Twins, which is where Arya is currently in the storyline, The Ringer calls this reunion a “bit of a stretch,” but this is the Game of Thrones.

Ser Pounce: Remember this little guy who only showed up once in the Game of Thrones? Ser Pounce is a cat belonging to Tommen who only graced the screen in Season 4, Episode 4. There’s always a chance for a cat to wander into a scene even if it hasn’t been seen for a long time, they have plenty of hiding places.

Ser Ilyn Payne: This is the man who in his role of The King’s Justice, took Ned Stark’s head off, literally decapitating the man. While mentioned briefly in Season 4, you haven’t laid eyes on this guy since Season 2. It is assumed he is still in King’s Landing and according to The Ringer, while the chances are slim he’ll return, but if Cersei “needs more muscle” Payne may just come to the surface again.

Salladhor Saan: This character is a pirate, who “drifted in and out of Stannis’s Service,” according to The Ringer. He was last seen in Season 4 with Davis telling him “see you at sunrise,” but he doesn’t. Stannis has been dead for 10 episodes and it’s been 24 episodes since Saan’s been on the show.

He may return for the same type of scene he’s played three times over. That is “Davos convincing Sann to join Stannis’s crew.” Since Jon has Davos with his crew now, the conversation might happen to get this pirate on board with Jon’s crew via Davos.

Illyrio Mopatis: Only seen in Season 1, he may still have some value left in the Game of Thrones in Season 7. Varys and Tyrion spent some time at Illyrio’s estate in Season 5, but he never made an appearance.

According to The Ringer, “Illyrio is the most important Thrones character no one talks about. Illyrio arguably set Daenerys’s entire character arc into motion when he brokered the deal that wed Dany to Khal Drogo.”

Will he return, that’s not an easy call for The Ringer, but they suggest that if Danny were to sit on the Iron Throne, a Small Council appointment could come Illyrio’s way.

[Featured Image by New vision/Shutterstock]