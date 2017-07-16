‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Forgives Steffy, Is Drugging Eric?

Things got crazy on The Bold and the Beautiful this week, with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shooting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in front of Eric (John McCook), and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) returning for Thomas (Pierson Fodé). Spoilers for the coming week tease that there will be hell to pay when Sheila recovers from her injury and that the Eric situation will spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, Caroline will forge on with her goal of stealing Thomas away from Sally (Courtney Hope). Spoilers indicate that she’ll get a powerful player involved in her plot, and together, the two of them just might manage to do that.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful in the week of July 17.

Monday, July 17

Monday’s episode will find Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) worrying over the fact that Eric is with Sheila. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Steffy will finally learn about her father’s affair and will be furious that he and Quinn have caused Eric so much pain.

Tuesday, July 18

Caroline, who is back in Los Angeles at Steffy’s bidding, will seek Bill’s (Don Diamont) help in getting Thomas back. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will jump at the chance to get in on this scheme. He wants the Spectra property badly and knows that the dissolution of Thomas and Sally’s new partnership is the first step to getting it.

Elsewhere, Ridge will try to get Steffy to see things from his perspective. He will explain what happened between him and Quinn, and will insist that he didn’t mean to hurt his father.

Wednesday, July 19

Spoilers for Wednesday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode tease that Sally will invite Caroline to lunch, where she hopes to convince her to stay away from Thomas. After having heard her father’s side of the story, Steffy will confront Quinn about their betrayal.

Thursday, July 20

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday indicate that Ridge will be working on making amends to his family. Meanwhile, Sheila, who is doing fine post-shooting (Brown is signed on for a full year on Bold and the Beautiful), will be unimpressed when Steffy comes to visit Eric.

Bold and the Beautiful fans know just how vicious Sheila can get, so the fact that Steffy is still walking around by this point (and not dead or in jail) seems to indicate that Sheila will have somehow forgiven her. But why would she do this? Well, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that this is part of her plan to keep Eric under her control. She wants Eric to believe that she’s a changed woman.

The supposed second part of her plan is even more wicked. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Sheila may be drugging Eric so that she can keep him isolated from his family. The outlet suggests that Sheila could be tampering with his meds, which could be the reason behind his odd behavior this week.

Friday, July 21

The final Bold and the Beautiful episode for the week will find Bill plotting to reunite Thomas with Caroline. Meanwhile, the Spectras and the Forresters will be preparing to jet off to Monte Carlo, where the drama and tension can only escalate.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

