There appears to be a cold war between the Carters and the Wests as Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly announced that they will no longer work with anyone connected to or has previously worked with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

According to a source close to Beyonce and JAY-Z, the couple are distancing themselves from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, including those who work with them.

“They’re telling friends they won’t work with anyone who’s worked with Kim and Kanye. And they’re threatening to expose each other’s secrets,” a source told In Touch, adding that the feud between the two superstar couples could bring one or the other down.

It’s unclear how the feud between the Carters and the Wests started, but things reportedly started to go downhill when Beyonce and JAY-Z failed to attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding in 2014. Sources claimed the two hip-hop moguls, who were close friends and frequent collaborators, are currently no longer on speaking terms and that any reconciliation in the near future is off the table.

Although neither camp publicly addressed the reported rift since the reports came out, it was speculated that Kanye’s rant against Beyonce during a concert was the breaking point for the “Empire State of Mind” singer.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt ’cause I heard you said you wouldn’t be performing unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,'” Kanye said on stage, as quoted by In Touch.

After the concert, Kanye was rushed to a hospital for allegedly going through a psychosis.

Reports claimed, however, that Kanye’s monologue was said to be about Kim and Beyonce’s failed friendship. The rapper is reportedly frustrated that his wife doesn’t have a better relationship with the wife of one of his closest friends in the business.

Whatever the reason truly was for Kanye’s famous onstage meltdown, Jay Z didn’t let it fly. His song “Kill Jay Z,” from his album 4:44, is a reportedly diss track aimed at Kanye. JAY-Z is reportedly hitting back at Kanye West for the things he said about his wife during his concert last year.

“But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye,” the lyrics to Jay Z’s song reads, and which appears to be a response to Kanye’s statement. Fans were also led to believe that the song was about Kanye because JAY-Z named dropped Ye in the song. Ye is a common nickname for Kanye.

“‘F–k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane,” JAY-Z raps in the song.

Kim is said to be furious and wants revenge against Beyonce and JAY-Z. Kanye, on the other hand, already took action by pulling all his music from Tidal, the music streaming service owned by JAY-Z.

A source confirmed to Billboard that Tidal’s exclusivity rights over some of Kanye’s music have been terminated “on what is alleged to be Tidal’s failure to honor financial obligations.”

In a report that appeared on TMZ, West claimed that Tidal owes him “more than $3 million” for his Life of Pablo album, which was exclusively released on Tidal at first and brought in 1.5 million new subscribers to the streaming website. Yeezy was supposed to get a bonus for beefing up Tidal’s subscription rates, but he hasn’t received anything for it yet.

As for Tidal, the company claimed that Kanye failed to deliver the videos he was obliged to make under his contract and that he’s still bound by it. A source close to the situation said JAY-Z is threatening to sue his former best friend for breach of contract and that Kanye West is not afraid to countersue.

