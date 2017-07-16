‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Gabi’s Unsettling Discovery And Abe Confides In Marlena

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 17 reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will make an unsettling discovery. Also, expect to see Abe Carver (James Reynolds) confide in Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

A lot is going to happen in Salem this week. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest tease that Gabi Hernandez will discover something that doesn’t sit well with her. Although the magazine didn’t give any clues what it could be, fans have a few different theories, which they have shared on forums and social media.

One could have to do with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). As fans know, he is not over Abigail (Marci Miller). Previous DOOL spoilers revealed that Chad and Gabi will try to reconnect after the Martin House murder, but won’t be able to do so successfully. When Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) asks Chad to help Abby with the Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) situation, Chad meets with Abigail. Could Gabi’s concern have something to do with “Chabby”?

There is also the murder mystery in Salem. Nobody knows who killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). As each day passes, more people are remembering key events from the night of the murder. There also seems to be more suspects each week. Could Gabi come across evidence that Chad, Abigail, or Dario was involved in Deimos’ death?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail will find out the truth about Dario’s money laundering scheme. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will investigate and find evidence linking Dario to the crime. Gabi might come across proof that Dario is up to no good. While she doesn’t want any more family members to go to prison, Dario will be arrested.

DOOL spoilers for this week also tease that Abe will confide in Marlena. He will talk to her about Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). The details of their conversation were not revealed. However, could it have to do with Valerie’s strained relationship with her son, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey)? Perhaps he wants to take the next step in the romance, but is unsure whether he should?

Also, expect Eli to ask Lani to work on a case with him. A sneak peek photo shows they literally run into each other. Lani ends up with a drink spilled all over her shirt. While JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Lani do have a romantic moment this week, it seems that Eli and Lani are spending more time together. With Chad and Abigail moving closer to reconciling, could JJ and Gabi also get back together? Could this lead to Eli and Lani to explore their feelings for one another? Fans will just have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out.

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? What kind of unsettling discovery does Gabi make and how will it impact the current storylines?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]