New York Giants Rumors: Experts Feel Team Will Miss NFL Playoffs, Join Detroit Lions In Sitting Out Postseason

New York Giants rumors indicate very little faith from NFL experts in the team making the playoffs this year. In projections for the 2018 NFL Playoffs, the Giants are falling short in both the over/under win totals that Las Vegas is predicting as well as in the predicted field of six teams to emerge from the NFC. A new report by CBS Sports has the Giants joining the Detroit Lions as two teams which made the postseason last year but are predicted to fall just short this season.

That’s not good news for Giants fans, but it could certainly provide a lot of bulletin board material for the franchise. Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning even has a new weapon in All Pro receiver Brandon Marshall, but still, the Giants are projected to be worse than they were just a year ago. Has the rest of the NFC really caught up to the Giants and Lions? Is the defense really bad enough to cause the Giants to miss the 2018 NFL Playoffs?

So why do these New York Giants rumors have the team only predicted to finish the 2017 season with nine wins? The franchise is expected to be weaker on the defensive side of the ball, and NFL analysts don’t feel that the Giants did a good enough job addressing the offensive line. If the Giants cannot protect Eli Manning and provide space for the running game to work, then the defense is going to be on the field for far too long in each game.

Which WR great called OBJ and Brandon Marshall the best receiving duo in the NFL? READ: https://t.co/zuMHiBWpsF pic.twitter.com/nLjjrsAbmr — New York Giants (@Giants) July 8, 2017

So which teams are expected to replace the New York Giants and Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs. CBS analyst Will Brinson is going with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to replace them. They would join a field that will also include (again) the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons. These four teams all made additions during free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft that could make them formidable once again.

There is some good news, as there are a lot of oddsmakers and NFL experts who feel that parity will take over the NFC, leading to a situation where nine wins might get teams into the postseason. Fox Sports put together a graphic predicting that the four teams in the conference will finish with 8.5 or nine wins. They are the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants. Just behind them with a prediction of eight wins each are the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals.

The margin of error for the 2017 NFL season seems to be very slim in the NFC, raising the stakes in every game on the schedule. Tampa Bay won nine games last year but also failed to make the playoffs. That could happen again, which is why there are now predictions that the Giants could miss the postseason. Getting off to a good start by beating the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in the first two weeks of the 2017 regular season could certainly create a huge shift in the New York Giants rumors.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]