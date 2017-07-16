Chelsea Clinton Takes Offense At Claims Mom Hillary Clinton Would ‘Sell’ Her To Become President

Chelsea Clinton responded to a hurtful comment by Fox News contributor Lisa Powers Boothe that her mother Hillary Clinton would have sold her to become president.

Chelsea Clinton must have been very hurt by Lisa Powers Boothe’s comment on The Five that her “soulless” mother Hillary Clinton would “sell her only child to be president.”

Hours later, Chelsea, who is currently vacationing in Europe with her family, responded on Twitter.

“No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted and always known I was the most important part of her life.”

She added now that she is a mother herself, she finds herself “even more grateful” to her own mom. She spoke of her love and admiration for Hillary and for her own children, Aidan and Charlotte.

The Daily Mail reported that Lisa Powers Boothe called Hillary “soulless” when speaking in a segment about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer. Boothe was appearing as a guest host of Friday night’s The Five and used the opportunity to make the offensive comments about Hillary Clinton and her bid to become president.

Boothe referred to Hillary as “the most soulless woman on this planet” and went on to say that the former Secretary of State “would literally sell her daughter to be president.” Then, just to ram home her point she added, “Sell her only child to be president. I mean, that’s how much she wants it.”

But Chelsea herself is a very strong woman, and she quickly responded to Boothe’s callous comments. Meanwhile, Boothe has been keeping a very low profile since the show and headed out to Long Island over the weekend. Her offensive comments about Hillary were made during a discussion about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, the latest scandal to hit the Trump administration.

After the scandal broke on Monday, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Robbie Mook tweeted his own opinion.

“Question is no longer whether the Trump campaign was seeking Russian help, but if they had a role in the Guccifer 2 email drop days later.”

Mook then added, “What did the president know and when did he know it?”

In July last year, Mook was attacked by Donald Trump Jr. for saying that Russia had been attempting to meddle in the U.S. election, with Trump’s namesake saying the Democratic operative was “disgusting.”

After being attacked by the president, press, and Twitter trolls…it is amazing to see how well Chelsea Clinton handles it all. pic.twitter.com/VoxIQMNXei — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 15, 2017

Boothe said, “He [Robby Mook] literally worked for the most soulless woman on this planet who would literally sell her daughter to be president. Sell her only child to be president. I mean, that’s how much she wants it.”

“I just think there’s a little bit of irony here that these people are supposed to be the voices of authority on morality or what’s ethical or not, given some of the people they worked for.”

Next to seeing Charlotte & Aidan this evening, meeting baby Chelsea @galvanize for @ClintonFdn event-day's highlight! pic.twitter.com/Pi33NPfZGn — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 28, 2017

The International Business Times reported that Chelsea Clinton had a stern response for the Fox News host the day after her hurtful comment that Hillary Clinton would sell her daughter to become president.

Chelsea Clinton responded to the accusation against her mother by tweeting a clip of the segment with a caption claiming Hillary could never use her daughter for personal gain because Chelsea was “the most important part of her life.”

No, she wouldn't. I've never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I'm even more grateful to my mom https://t.co/IZE4ZSUVOs — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 15, 2017

