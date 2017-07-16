Prince Harry’s Close Friend ‘Accidentally’ Reveals Royal Wedding To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is at the center of wedding rumors and there are lots of speculations about it. Neither the prince nor Meghan Markle has confirmed anything but one of the royal bachelor’s closest pals may have accidentally revealed that a wedding is indeed in the offing.

Kirstie Ennis, former US marine and Prince Harry’s friend, appeared to have unknowingly disclosed about her friend’s proposal and wedding plans when in one of her interviews, she said that she will definitely attend the occasion but is worried about the wild ‘after party.’ This is apparently a joke about the wedding reception since Prince Harry is known for his rowdy partying style.

Nevertheless, the ex-marine’s words clearly stated that she is expecting her friend to propose and get married soon. Ennis only responded to some questions but her answers may have revealed something that is supposed to be a secret and she did not realized this.

According to Mirror, Ennis made the slip when she was asked if she will be present at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, to which she nodded in reply. Moreover, when pushed to give more details about it, she refused by saying, “I am pleading the Fifth” which means ‘no comment.’

Sources close to the prince claimed that although the officials from Kensington have remained silent, the engagement may actually be in the works already. Some royal experts also admitted that they are looking forward to Prince Harry’s proposal as they have been waiting for it to happen since a few months ago.

This is due to the fact that they have witnessed how the prince grows closer to Markle with each passing day. It was reported that Harry is even willing to live a life as a commoner if his royal family will not permit him to marry Meghan Markle since she is a divorcee. This only shows that the prince can give up his noble title for the Suits actress.

At any rate, Kirstie Ennis and Prince Harry have been friends for five years already. They met at the “Walking With the Wounded” charity event and have remained close pals since then. The former marine lost her left leg in 2012 after the helicopter she was riding in crashed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in Canada in May 2016. In November of that same year, he confirmed he is dating the American actress. Insiders believe that the prince is planning to propose before he turns 33 on September 15.

[Featured Image by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images]