Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Attend Wedding With Jessa: Did Joseph Duggar Already Get Married?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently attended a wedding, and one of the couple’s photos from the event has fans wondering whether Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have secretly tied the knot.

Jeremy Vuolo surprised his Instagram followers on Saturday evening by sharing a cute snapshot that was taken at a wedding. Jinger wasn’t in the photo, but two other faces that Counting On fans will recognize were in the Texas pastor’s picture. Jeremy was being a good brother-in-law to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald by temporarily taking the couple’s two young sons, Spurgeon and Henry, off their hands. The little boys might both still be in diapers, but they looked dapper in their button-up shirts and bow ties. Spurgeon had a big smile on his face while he was being held in one of his uncle’s arms, and he looked like he was having a blast at the outdoor event. However, as Jeremy noted in his Instagram caption, Henry wasn’t enjoying the wedding quite as much as his excited older brother.

“Kickin it w/ the wee lads at a wedding! Spurgeon is excited; Henry is confused; both are dressed to impress,” Jeremy wrote.

Fans responded to Jeremy’s photo by asking him whose wedding he and Jinger were at, and many of them speculated that the couple had just witnessed Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell getting hitched.

“Did Joe get married?” read one query.

“Are Joe and Kendra getting married today?? I thought it was in October! Either way, this is precious. The fun uncle!” wrote another fan.

Kickin it w/ the wee lads at a wedding! Spurgeon is excited; Henry is confused; both are dressed to impress.

Spurgeon and Henry’s presence at the wedding is evidence that both the Seewalds and the Vuolos are close to the couple that tied the knot. This is likely why many fans immediately assumed that Joseph and Kendra were the bride and groom.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding registry lists the date of their nuptials as October 7. However, this isn’t necessarily the correct date. To avoid having their wedding crashed by fans and the paparazzi, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth listed a decoy date on their registry on the Knot. They claimed that they were getting married on October 27, but they actually became husband and wife on May 26. Joseph asked Kendra to marry him during Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding reception.

If Joseph and Kendra did get married on Saturday, Joseph will hold the record for the shortest Duggar engagement at little over a month and half. Most Duggar engagements last around three months.

Jinger hasn’t yet shared any photos from the mystery wedding. However, around the same time Jeremy posted the picture of Spurgeon and Henry, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a caramel cappuccino and a piece of biscotti.

Italian Food • Caramel Cappuccino • Bliss

Duggar watchers on the Free Jinger web forum have been debating over whether or not Jinger is pregnant, and one member of the web community recently suggested that the coffee photo was the Counting On star’s way of letting everyone know that she’s not expecting.

“Jinger just posted a picture of a cappuccino – possibly to dispel the pregnancy rumors due to caffeine content? I know some caffeine is still allowed while pregnant, but maybe?” the commenter wrote.

Jinger Duggar might not be pregnant yet, but Jeremy Vuolo’s photo with Henry and Spurge has fans convinced that he’s ready for fatherhood; Jeremy’s Instagram followers have flooded his page with comments about what a great dad he will be.

