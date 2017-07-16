Shaquille O’Neal To Invest In 100 Krispy Kreme Franchises: Plus Shaq Invents Shaquille O’Meals

Shaquille O’Neal, the beloved giant of basketball plans to invest in Krispy Kreme by purchasing 99 more franchises. Shaq has also just started a company called Shaquille O’Meals.

Shaquille O’Meals by Shaquille O’Neal is just in its planning phase according to Fox News. No one yet knows what a Shaquille O’Meal will taste like or which delicious southern favorites might be included, but Shaquille O’Meals sound likely to be delicious and with an ample portion. Shaq would never be chintzy on the portions would he?

Shaquille O’Neal confided a little about his food investment plan which will include Krispy Kreme to Sports Illustrated.

“When it’s all said and done I’d like to own 100 [Krispy Kreme] franchises. Just started a company called Shaquille O’Meals, I’m gonna be looking to purchase a couple food franchises.”

Krispy Kreme just celebrated the 80th birthday of their plain glazed doughnut on July 14, by selling a dozen of their iconic glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents, with the purchase another dozen at full price. The response was overwhelming. Newsweek reports Krispy Kreme related traffic jams throughout the nation and waits of more than 3 hours for doughnuts.

Shaquille O’Neal already has one Krispy Kreme location in Atlanta, and it is doing so well for him that he wants to own 100 of them. Shaq’s Krispy Kreme is now the number one franchise in Atlanta.

Shaq loves Krispy Kreme doughnuts, telling Sports Illustrated that one or two doughnuts are not enough for him. Shaquille O’Neal has to admit, that even a dozen is not too much for one sitting if they are Krispy Kreme. Shaq told Sports Illustrated how he usually conquers a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“You can never eat just one or two. You eat one or two, then it’s three or four, then five and six, then seven, eight, and then you start to feel it but there’s only four left. So you’re like, ‘you know what; might as well polish these off.'”

Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaquille O’Meals are still an unknown commodity, but Shaq tends to like good things to eat. A look at a few of O’Neal’s favorites as explained in Sports Illustrated might offer some clues about what kinds of food Shaq might offer in his Shaquille O’Meals restaurants.

Shaquille O’Neal loves fried chicken, prefers McDonald’s fries to any other kind, and enjoys what he calls a Shaq McMuffin. Shaq told Sports Illustrated he has a chef who makes the Shaq McMuffins for him.

“His name is Alex. He makes a hell of a breakfast. Chicken Caesar salad. Makes a hell of a Shaq McMuffin; Sausage and egg on a big ol’ piece of Shaq-sized bread. My mother taught him how to make fried chicken, so he makes fried chicken, macaroni and cheese. It’s really good.

Shaq generally refuses to eat food that has confusing names, like bread pudding or cheese cake. If it doesn’t even sound good Shaquille O’Neal isn’t about to even try it. Shaq told Sports Illustrated just what he thought about bread pudding.

“I’d never eat bread pudding because I don’t like how it sounds. I’ve never tried bread pudding and I never will. I always say you should never judge a book by its cover, but the name just doesn’t sound right. I don’t think I can do it. For example, it took me about 30 years before I even tried a cheesecake. I’d never had cheesecake, and then one day I was in a New York deli and I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve really been missing cheesecake.'”

Shaq O’Neal is “not a fan” of making burgers with Krispy Kreme Doughnut as buns either, for much the same reason. Shaq is traditional in his cravings.

So Shaquille O’Neal is selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts, but O’Neal will not be serving up any bread pudding. What about coffee? It is well known that Shaq O’Neal doesn’t like coffee, preferring to drink tea. In the past, Shaq O’Neal turned down an opportunity to be an early investor in Starbucks according to TMZ.

Shaquille O’Neal is investing in Krispy Kreme locations and starting a delicious sounding company called Shaquille O’Meals.

[Featured Image by David Goldman/AP Images]