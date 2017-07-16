Caitlyn Jenner Is A ‘Man Pretending To Be A Woman,’ According To Blac Chyna’s Mom

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, went on a venomous rant on Twitter yesterday against Caitlyn Jenner, saying (amongst other things) that the two-time gold medalist was a “man pretending to be a woman.”

The 44-year-old released her video tirade against Caitlyn, including a transphobic response to Caitlyn’s comments about the Instagram scandal involving Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna when nude photos were posted by Rob of his ex, Chyna.

“All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***** a**.”

The Daily Mail reported that Tokyo Toni, who is Dream Kardashian’s grandmother, appeared livid in the video, rudely calling Caitlyn “Brucey” and saying he’s “a man, dressing and pretending to be a woman.”

“You gonna get in your son ol’ head and say he’s stupid instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna?”

Her anger appeared to be in response to Caitlyn Jenner’s recent appearance on The View where she said her stepson was “stupid for doing that, and he kind of apologized,” referring to Rob’s decision to post nude photos of his former partner Blac Chyna on social media.

Caitlyn Jenner appeared to be trying to distance herself from the family in the interview when she said that she has “not had much of a relationship” with her stepson Rob and has never met Blac Chyna or “the kid.”

“I haven’t had a serious conversation with Rob in years, so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.”

The “kid” she refers to is Rob’s 8-month-old daughter, Dream.

Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians has been strained since she released The Secrets of My Life, in which she details her life with her ex-wife Kris and the rest of the clan.

Caitlyn appeared on The View on Friday, taking part in a panel discussion with Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom and actress Mischa Barton, another client of Bloom’s who is also dealing with a revenge porn case.

On Monday, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob after Rob ranted on Instagram that his ex was not only cheating on him but also abusing alcohol and drugs. The couple was together for less than a year before their daughter Dream Renee Kardashian was born, and they split shortly after Dream’s birth. And, of course, he shared some very intimate photos of Chyna.

Just Jared reported that the shocking language used by Tokyo Toni against Caitlyn Jenner was graphic and explicit.

“This motherf****** n*****, cause he’s a man dressed up and pretending to be a woman.”

The Mirror reported that the video rant included suggestions that Jenner “get a vocal coach to make her sound more feminine.”

Whilst appearing on The View, Caitlyn was asked about the relationship between Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna, and it was then that she made the comments that Tokyo Tony apparently took offense to.

Tokyo’s video tirade was apparently in response to Caitlyn’s comments on the panel show, but she’s since been slammed on social media for her cruel comments.

