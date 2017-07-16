Donald Trump Caught Between ‘Mean-Spirited’ Steve Bannon And Daughter Ivanka Trump?

Breitbart reports that Donald Trump is caught between his daughter Ivanka, who is encouraging him to move towards the mainstream on key policy issues, and Steve Bannon, who reportedly wants Donald Trump to grow his nationalist base.

Ivanka Trump is joined by a team of advisers including her husband Jared Kushner and Gary D. Cohn, Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser, in wanting to draw Donald toward the political mainstream.

The moderate team of advisers would like to keep the United States in the Paris climate accord. They would also like Donald to moderate his approach to trade agreements, such as NAFTA, which Donald has promised to either renegotiate or terminate completely.

In the other camp, a team including Steve Bannon, architect of Trump’s rise to power, is encouraging Donald Trump to keep growing his nationalist base and take a staunch far-right position on issues like trade and immigration. Bannon is reportedly telling Trump that this is the approach that won him his surprise presidential victory, and he should stick to it.

The second group is said to be led by Steve Bannon and his senior adviser, Stephen Miller.

“They argue that Mr. Trump’s brawling approach is what got him elected, and what will secure his base.”

Breitbart reports that The New York Times has characterized the dynamic as one in which Trump is being goaded into pursuing mean-spirited policies by Steve Bannon.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised voters that he would take a careful look at existing trade agreements drawn up under globalist leaders like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton, which many claim were created with the aim of enriching currency speculators like billionaire George Soros.

Trump told American workers that he will put their interests first and return manufacturing jobs to American soil. Many of these jobs were outsourced under the globalist governments of the 90’s and 2000’s, as thought leaders preached free trade and open borders. The removal of blue-collar work was justified to voters as a move that would ultimately benefit them because the products could be made more cheaply overseas and prices would be slashed.

As the economy and job market slumped in the late 00’s and 10’s, and many Americans in the heartland found themselves chronically unemployed, devastated workers began to ask themselves whether a few cents off an already-cheap plastic product was really so critical.

It was this Rust-belt cohort who responded to Trump’s straight-talking style, his rejection of PC platitudes and political correctness, his love of his country, and his willingness to question entrenched ideas like open borders, globalism, and free trade.

