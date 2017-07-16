Kanye West Loves Kim Kardashian’s Revealing And Sexy Style

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about wearing both sexy and revealing clothing in public. While Kardashian’s fans are fully supportive of her sexy and revealing style, some can’t help to wonder how her husband, Kanye West, feels about it.

For a lot of significant others, the idea of their spouse walking around in revealing clothing isn’t exactly appealing. Kanye, however, is rumored to be very supportive of his wife’s sexy and revealing style.

According to Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple revealed Kim is elated with the current condition of her body. As those who follow Kardashian know, the reality TV star has been working really hard to improve her body after having her two children.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star couldn’t be happier with the way her body looks thanks to all her hard work. In fact, Kardashian is so confident with her current body, she just can’t help but want to show it off in public. The source believes as Kim becomes more and more confident in her body, she will want to reveal more and more of her curves.

The source also told Hollywood Life that Kanye West shows nothing but love and support for Kardashian’s sexy and revealing style. West is rumored to “love” the way his wife wears unique clothing that can barely be considered clothing at all.

How does Kanye feel when other men notice his woman supporting this sexy and barely-there clothing? According to the source, men drooling over Kim just makes Kanye want his wife even more.

Despite persistent rumors claiming the marriage was on the rocks, Kim and Kanye have been wed for three years now. They share two adorable children together, and have been expressing an interest in having additional children for a while now.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

In a separate report, Hollywood Life also had a source close to the couple reveal that the confidence Kim has in her current body, and the fact that Kanye is so turned on by her confidence, has resulted in super charging the couple’s sex drives.

The couple is rumored to be having the “best sex” of their entire relationship. Could the super charged sex drives result in the couple having additional children without the need of a surrogate? The Inquisitr speculated it was a possibility.

