‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Unveils Four New Villains Named The Black Order, But Where Is The Trailer?

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is coming and it’s bringing a new order of villains — The Black Order. As Entertainment Weekly reports, these new baddies were unveiled at Disney’s D23 Expo and they’re the offspring of the movie’s mega-villain, Thanos. As EW notes, these characters are pretty new to the Marvel comics universe and were only introduced to comic fans in 2013.

But for those of you who aren’t caught up on the comics, the members of The Black Order are:

Corvus Glaive:

According to Comic Vine, Corvus Glaive is the most dedicated and ruthless servant of Thanos and is married to another member of the order, Proxima Midnight. He is considered Thanos’ favorite after committing numerous betrayals to please his master. He also has a mystical blade which guarantees his immortality as long as it remains intact. In the comics, Corvus and Proxima have fought against the Avengers before and they weren’t easy to defeat.

Proxima Midnight:

While Corvus Glaive is considered the most loyal member of The Black Order, Proxima is considered the most powerful warrior in Thanos’ army. As Comic Vine notes, when Proxima fought the Avengers in the comics, she pinned downed The Hulk with her spear while Corvus slit his throat.

Ebony Maw:

Ebony Maw may not be the strongest warrior in Thanos’ army but he’s a brilliant strategist. As Digital Spy notes, he has the power to control minds and has faced off against Doctor Strange in the comics. Photos from the set of Infinity War showed Benedict Cumberbatch fighting with a motion capture actor who had the abbreviation “EB-MAW” written on his shoulder, so that’s an interesting preview of what to expect when the movie premieres in 2018.

Black Dwarf:

Despite the diminutive name, The Black Dwarf is a powerful warrior. As Entertainment Weekly reports, he is exceptionally strong and intimidating. Could he and The Hulk clash during Infinity War? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Even though the trailer for Infinity War was screened at D23, fans who weren’t lucky enough to be there haven’t seen the preview footage yet. This has left many people asking, where is the trailer?

According to this article on The A.V Club, Marvel may be holding back on releasing the trailer to reward the fans who wait in line to attend shows like D23. But based on synopses from people who were actually there, we know that Captain America has a beard now and is probably still bummed about Civil War. Hopefully that won’t last for the entire movie.

When do you think Marvel will drop the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments section below.

