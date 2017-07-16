Beyonce Has Breastfeeding Struggles Too, And She’s Committed To Win For Twins Sir And Rumi

Like most mothers with newborns, Beyonce is experiencing breastfeeding struggles, but she’s determined to triumph over these downsides for the sake of Rumi and Sir Carter.

A source told Hollywood Life that the “Irreplaceable” songstress was advised to feed the twins at the same time. However, she finds this challenging because there are instances when the babies aren’t hungry at the same time. As the weeks go by, Beyonce is trying a lot of methods to cope with the twins’ needs.

“It took her a long time to get the best positioning for feeding and found that a nursing pillow really helped,” said the source. “She’s committed to breastfeeding so she stuck with it. As the weeks passed it definitely became easier and the twins are finding their rhythm.”

She similarly uses a pump which allows her to take a break.

Beyonce’s twins recently made their Instagram debut. In the photo, Bey is clad in a floral gown while holding Sir and Rumi. The flower arch in the photo is reminiscent of the maternity photo which she shared earlier this year to announce her pregnancy.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

It was revealed that the photo was taken in the garden of Beyonce and Jay Z’s Malibu rental, La Villa Contentia. For $400,000 a month, the family gets to enjoy 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 25-foot infinity pool with a view of the Pacific Ocean.

A handful of celebrities have reacted to the birth of the latest Knowles-Carter heirs. Nicki Minaj shared the photo while Zendaya called it “breathtaking.”

It was confirmed that in June, Beyonce and Jay Z submitted trademark documents for Sir and Rumi’s names to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The step forbids others from using the twins’ names in manufacturing items like cosmetics, feeding bottles, tote bags, rattles, hair accessories, and key chains.

The couple hasn’t spoken about the inspiration behind the twins’ names, but TMZ speculates that Rumi pertains to a Persian poet and philosopher who lived during the 13th century. Sir, on the other hand, was mentioned in one of the poems Rumi penned:

“Bring the pure wine of

love and freedom.

But sir, a tornado is coming.

More wine, we’ll teach this storm

A thing or two about whirling.”

Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay Z’s eldest child, also had her name trademarked this year.

[Featured Image by Max Becherer/AP Images]