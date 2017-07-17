Rose Leslie Shares What She Really Thinks Of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have never been comfortable talking about their romance in public. But since the pair is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s power couples, they just can’t seem to avoid questions about each other and their relationship.

When asked if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) should be the king of Westeros, Rose Leslie (who played Ygritte) sweetly praised her boyfriend and his famous Game Of Thrones Season 7 character. The 30-year-old Scottish actress had nothing but good things to say about the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.

“He’s definitely tough enough. I think that he’s incredibly just and he’d make a brilliant king.”

Rose Leslie played Jon Snow’s significant other in the mega-successful HBO series. It was only a matter of time before the actress and Kit Harington finally took their on-screen romance to off-screen.

However, their relationship was not initially well received by most GoT supporters. Kit Haringon and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) are one of the pairings that fans have been hoping to be official in real life, so some were not happy with the outcome.

Despite the romance rumors, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke still enjoyed each other’s company and have maintained their friendship off-screen as well. The Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-stars are just contented to be given the chance to work together in one of the most successful television series ever.

To prove that nothing romantic was going on between them, Emilia Clarke was actually the first one who confirmed that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were definitely dating.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington is certainly not a fan of sharing his personal life to the public. The famous actor would rather keep his relationship with the former GoT actress private, but he did share the moment when he fell in love with his girlfriend.

The star has previously revealed that he fell in love with Rose Leslie during the shooting of Game Of Thrones Season 2. Kit Harington noted that being attracted to the person who played his love interest in the show makes it a lot easier to fall in love in real life. He then added that the location and ambiance helped set the mood even more.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]