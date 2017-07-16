NFL Rumors: Johnny Manziel Drawing More Interest Than Colin Kaepernick In Free Agency

NFL rumors about Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick are nothing new, but two stories that came out on Saturday (July 15) sure paint an interesting situation for the two quarterbacks. As most NFL fans already know, Manziel and Kaepernick are trying to find new jobs, with the Cleveland Browns moving on from Manziel and the San Francisco 49ers done with Kaepernick. What may surprise some people is that Manziel is reportedly drawing more interest from teams than Kaepernick in free agency.

A report by NBC Sports states that several teams have spoken with Manziel about making a comeback during the 2017 NFL season. It was also reported that Manziel spoke with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton back in February about possibly returning. The troubled young quarterback has been without a team since getting released by the Cleveland Browns, sitting out the 2016 NFL season after not finding a team he liked in free agency. Manziel spoke about that and how he ended up in this position.

“I know the situation that I put myself in. I know the year I took off and obviously the mistakes that I made. Right now, I’m hopeful. I’m really hopeful. I think that I made some progress in that regard. But we’ll see. Whenever I get a call, I’ll do whatever I can to make the most of it.”

When it comes to NFL rumors about Colin Kaepernick, there simply aren’t any that shine a positive light on the situation. Since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick has been looking for a job in free agency, but one simply has not surfaced. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaepernick did meet with the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll, but he ended up leaving town without a deal in place. Several other NFL rumors surfaced about a possible contract with the team, but nothing concrete ever took place.

Another interesting story by NBC Sports revolves around Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick as well. It turns out that both quarterbacks are now represented by the same firm, possibly creating a conflict of interest as they seek out jobs. It may not be an issue if Manziel and Kaepernick never receive another significant contract offer, but it could also lead to some interesting NFL rumors if a team did start looking to sign a backup quarterback before the 2017 season begins.

