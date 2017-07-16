‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Another Eruption In The House, This Time Between Paul And Dominique

Big Brother 19 fans have seen a lot of drama so far in the game this season, and Paul seems to be the common denominator. Either his name comes up or he is in the middle of it, but either way, Paul plays a part.

The following contains spoilers for Big Brother 19. Don’t continue to read if you don’t want to know what may make the editorial cut for the show.

According to Global TV, there was a Big Brother house meeting today. With rumors of “he said, she said,” Dominique wanted everyone to hear what was said so that there would be no reason for anyone to think something shady was going on. Needless to say, it didn’t go well.

Dominique had gotten out of bed early this morning to talk to Alex. She wanted to have a house meeting to clear the air. After making the suggestion, she went back to bed. Paul, however, approached her while she was in bed and asked if he should hiss or talk, believing she had referred to him as a snake. The two joined most of the Big Brother houseguests in the HOH room for the big meeting. Only Jessica, Ramses, and Kevin missed it because they were asleep downstairs.

In the HOH room, Dominique admitted that she had said one of the guys is a snake, but she hadn’t used Paul’s name or anyone else’s. She told them that if they wanted to send her home, they needed to remember that they were putting themselves in danger because she has a snake that is focused on getting her out of the Big Brother house. Dominique told them that she had been close to this person and knows who his targets are.

Dominique confronted Paul on breaking her confidence. She said that she had shared things with him and he repeated it to Elena. While she claimed Paul was the only one she had ever spoken with about those things, Elena backed Paul up saying they had never had a conversation about Dominique.

Paul reminded Dominique that he isn’t one to bluff, and he plays Big Brother honestly. The bickering went on for a bit as Dominique refused to name names and call out the one that she sees as a snake. Considering she is sitting on the block next to Jessica, with Jason holding the Power of Veto, Dominique’s future in the game isn’t looking good.

Originally, Alex talked about using her HOH to back door Christmas. While this may still happen, Dominique has managed to draw a lot of negative attention upon herself when she is in a vulnerable position.

Do you think Dominique may have hurt her relationships in the Big Brother 19 game with this incident? Do you feel that she should have either told it all or told nothing? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

