Did Cole Sprouse Argue With A Busker Near The ‘Riverdale’ Set? Watch The Video And Decide

Anyone who’s ever been near a movie set knows it’s not always in some remote location, far away from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city. Such is the case with Riverdale, which is currently filming its second season in Vancouver, British Columbia. Recently, one of those Riverdale scenes was shot in the city’s downtown at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The area is usually extremely busy and street performers, such as musician Babe Coal, often play there and ask for contributions to their art.

Film sets have to get permits, and the team at Riverdale did just that. But apparently sound still travels regardless of permit zones. In a viral video moment, Cole Sprouse was caught on camera asking Coal, who was set up in her usual location, to stop playing because the music was preventing the Riverdale cast from filming. As Teen Vogue summarizes the interaction in the video — which you can see below — Coal doesn’t budge and Sprouse calls her a “scam artist.”

The video shows Sprouse’s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart standing by and listening to the conversation. She does not appear to speak to the musician. Sprouse, like Reinhart, was in costume as their Riverdale characters Jughead and Betty, and addressed Coal before speaking broadly to the crowd, apparently out of frustration. As the Georgia Straight reported, a video was later posted to Twitter that showed Sprouse breaking one of the busker’s CDs.

As local outlet CTV News explained, although most buskers need a license to play, the area in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery is exempt from license requirements. Coal, whose real name is Megan Regehr, said on Twitter the Riverdale film permit did not include the space in front of the gallery. She also claimed there were other musicians in the same area who were louder than she was. Coal eventually posted a lengthy description of her version of events on social media, in part crediting members of the crew who first came out to ask her to tone down the volume.

Coal didn’t mince any words when it came to expressing her feelings about Sprouse, however.

Cole Sprouse slandered me and acted terribly he should be ashamed. What he and cast did was abusive towards a member of the public. — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 13, 2017

I waited two hours for that spot as another amplified artist was performing closer to set without problems, I was quieter than that artist — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 13, 2017

after a few songs a sound person from the show came out, waited for my song to end and then asked me if I could turn down my volume a bit — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 13, 2017

I happily turned down my volume and she came back out, gave me the thumbs up and was satisfied — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 13, 2017

correction 2 the ignorant, they had no permit for the land I was on, some crew knew that and supported me. I did not break the law. — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 13, 2017

Babe Coal’s Statement Regarding the Riverdale Incident https://t.co/hOXzPZTPTc — Babe Coal (@BabeCoal) July 15, 2017

Although Lili Reinhart was present when the incident with Babe Coal occured, she’s remained mum on social media about her version of events. Earlier in the week, she posted a picture of herself near a lake in Squamish, a community outside of Vancouver, on Instagram.

Cole Sprouse’s Twitter feed has also been silent about his conversation with the musician.

Riverdale continues to film in Vancouver. Fans will have to wait some time to see how that scene shot inside of the Vancouver Art Gallery eventually turned out. According to Den of Geek, Season 2 won’t premiere until Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. on The CW.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]