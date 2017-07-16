Maddie Ziegler Reveals What She Really Thinks Of Her Romance With Jack Kelly

Maddie Ziegler first ignited dating rumors when she posted a bathroom selfie with Jack Kelly back in January. The former Dance Moms star captioned the sweet snap with a purple heart, and many of her fans quickly took that as a sign that she was indeed dating the Australian.

The Book of Henry actress grew up right in front of everyone’s eyes, so many were shocked when they found out that the former Dance Moms star already has a boyfriend. Although Maddie Ziegler is currently enjoying a new romance with Jack Kelly for over seven months, the talented teen is the first one to admit that she’s still too young for love.

Even though the Ballerina star never really talked about her boyfriend at the time, her and Jack Kelly’s social media posts were enough proof to confirm that they were in a romantic relationship. The pair has been sharing photos of them together and adding sweet messages on the snaps, but Maddie Ziegler recently revealed that she is aware that she’s still quite young, so she’s taking things slow with her beau.

Maddie Ziegler is clearly smitten with Jack Kelly and she is always smiling when talking about her boyfriend. However, the 14-year-old dancer, actress, model, and businesswoman would rather not talk about Abby Lee Miller at all.

Unfortunately for Maddie Ziegler, she can’t seem to get away from all the questions about her former mentor. The teen had no choice but to answer some queries about the Abby Lee Dance Company instructor politely.

When asked if she was still in contact with the famously tough dance teacher, she quickly said “no.” When questioned if she was surprised with Abby Lee Miller’s fraud and money laundering cases, Maddie opted not to say anything about her former mentor at all.

It can be recalled that Maddie Ziegler and the 50-year-old dance instructor and choreographer used to be close. However, their teacher-student relationship suddenly changed when the popular teen and her younger sister Mackenzie Ziegler decided to quit Dance Moms to focus on their individual careers outside the Lifetime show.

Now, Maddie Ziegler has noted that she is a lot happier after leaving the reality dance television series even though the hit show catapulted her to stardom. The star has since expanded her brand and is now one of the most promising stars in Hollywood.

