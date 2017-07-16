‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Head Writer Teases Chandler Massey’s Return, And It Might Not Be As Will Horton

Days Of Our Lives fans were excited when it was announced that Chandler Massey would return to the NBC soap opera. Naturally, everyone thought he would be reprising the role of Will Horton. However, new head writer Ron Carlivati said viewers assume the actor will be playing Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) dead son. It turns out that might not be the case.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running series.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, new head writer Ron Carlivati discussed what to expect on Days Of Our Lives. He was asked about the returns of Eileen Davidson, Alison Sweeney, and Chandler Massey. He hinted that Sweeney’s return was for a specific reason and it seems to be tied to Massey. However, he also teased that there is an assumption that Chandler is playing Will Horton.

“Chandler Massey’s coming back, and I think the assumption is that means that’s Will, but in a world of evil twins and doppelgangers and look-alikes, you never know.”

Carlivati added that Will’s death was unpopular with fans and he hopes to remedy that situation.

“I’m an outsider, so I’ll stand corrected if I’m wrong, but it seemed like the death of Will Horton was not a popular decision and was viewed as a mistake. I wanted to take a look at that and see if there was a way to repair some of that damage. So, without saying too much about where it’s going, that’s obviously a major reason why Alison Sweeney is coming back.”

On Twitter, Chandler Massey tweeted to Carlivati that his scripts are “on fire.” He seemed excited about the plans that the new header has for his character.

Regarding Eileen Davidson’s return to Days Of Our Lives, he could not give any specific details. He would not even say if she was coming back as one character or if she would reprise all of her previous roles. However, he did reveal that the story has a significant impact.

As fans recall, the last time Davidson was on the soap opera, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) found out Kristen DiMera stole Theresa’s unborn fetus. Implanting it into her own body, she later gave birth to a baby boy, but he had a health condition. This led to an adventure overseas, in which Brady and Theresa found out they were parents. Eventually, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) ended up pushing Kristen out of a window. However, her body was never found, so it did leave an opening for her to turn up alive one day.

During the interview, the new head writer explained that he plans on bringing some humor back to Salem. As the fall episodes air, he also teased that there are returns that fans are not even aware of yet, so that should be exciting.

Although Ron Carlivati likes to focus on writing for veteran characters, he also wants the soap opera to be balanced so everyone can have a chance.

