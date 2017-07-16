‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kathleen Gati’s Exit Revealed?

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that several things will be changing in Port Charles. Announcements of exits and returns have been making their way across social media. Fans were shocked to learn that Rebecca Budig was let out of her contract and cut loose before the show went on summer hiatus. Hayden’s exit is going to cause some serious issues in Port Charles, and it will happen at the hands of Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Last week, General Hospital spoilers talked about a deal being reached between Dr. Obrecht and Dr. Finn (Michael Easton). After the two met at the jail house and he gave her a “get out of jail free” card, Obrecht went to work plotting her revenge. Hayden is pregnant with Finn’s child, and now, she is the number one target. Rumors of Kathleen Gati leaving General Hospital have been circulating for a while, and it looks like that is going to be the case. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Liesl Obrecht is going to take some drastic measures in the upcoming days. This is reportedly going to lead to the exit of both Hayden and Liesl Obrecht, but the details still aren’t quite clear. It is unknown if the two are going to be leaving Port Charles dead or alive, but the latter is the better choice in case the writers want to bring them back at some point.

TODAY ON #GH… Finn shines a light on Obrecht's bleak situation. Plus, Hayden has a medical emergency and an unexpected visitor leaves Lulu's jaw on the floor. #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

There are still a lot of mixed emotions about the General Hospital losses. When it was announced that Steve Burton would be returning after being gone for a few years, there was chatter that some actors would be cut in order to give him a decent salary. Kathleen Gati, Micheal Easton, and Rebecca Budig had their names tossed around. It was confirmed that Finn wasn’t going anywhere, and then the writing on the wall for Hayden was put into place. Budig announced her exit on Twitter, thanking the fans for their support. Gati has not made an official announcement, but it is heavily speculated that she is on her way out. There has been less and less of her on-screen in recent months, and she was once an important part of General Hospital.

The battle lines have been drawn! From revenge plots to family drama and a special tribute episode, this week's episodes will are best served LIVE. Who needs to leave the house anyway? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

With all of the upcoming changes on General Hospital, fans are torn about how they feel. On top of Hayden and Dr. Obrecht reportedly being tossed out, the show was unable to reach an agreement to keep William deVry in the role of Julian Jerome. His final scenes will be airing shortly as they were taped before the summer hiatus as well. As Port Charles thins out in anticipation for the big Steve Burton reveal, General Hospital will be mourning the loss of some of their favorites.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]