‘Star Trek’s’ William Shatner Interviews Physicist Michio Kaku: ‘The Universe Is A Symphony’ All Is Music

Star Trek’s William Shatner interviewed theoretical physicist Michio Kaku for his documentary The Truth Is In The Stars. Kaku is the co-founder of string field theory.

William Shatner’s documentary discusses the impact of Star Trek on science and culture, but it also poses open ended scientific questions to some of the world’s greatest minds, including Stephen Hawking and Michio Kaku.

William Shatner interviewed scientists, innovators, and celebrities who talked about the positive message of Star Trek. In stark contrast to so much of the science fiction genre, Star Trek offered an extremely positive view of the future.

Michio Kaku perhaps gave William Shatner the most amazing answer of all for his Star Trek inspired documentary The Truth Is In The Stars. Michio Kaku spoke about the nature of the universe and the “mind of God” as contemplated by Einstein. Einstein is quoted by the BBC about his theory of everything that was supposed to uncover the “mind of God.”

“I am not interested in this phenomenon or that phenomenon. I want to know God’s thoughts – the rest are mere details.”

Michio Kaku told Star Trek’s William Shatner he thought he finally had an answer worthy of Einstein’s profound questions about “the mind of God.”

“The mind of God is cosmic music resonating through 11-dimensional hyperspace. We are nothing but melodies. We are nothing but cosmic music played out on vibrating strings and membranes.”

If Star Trek’s William Shatner was taken aback, he didn’t show it, but this is an astounding answer. Perhaps it was even more astounding for those who are more artistic than analytic.

Michio Kaku’s answer is the answer of a poet, a singer-songwriter perhaps, but it sounds very strange coming from a theoretical physicist unless, of course, one is familiar with Michio Kaku. Then it makes perfect sense. Kaku has a beautiful way of speaking that demystifies the results of the most complex mathematics.

In the spirit of Star Trek’s innovator Gene Roddenberry and his actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, Michio Kaku’s message is incredibly positive and deeply philosophical. Kaku’s explanation of the universe is equally thought-provoking.

Star Trek’s message was encouraging, but Michio Kaku’s description of String Theory is awe inspiring and beautiful. Kaku says in the video shown above, which is quite similar to what he told William Shatner, that the universe is in essence music.

Michio Kaku told William Shatner of the original Star Trek that all the particles in the universe, when broken down to a subatomic level, are musical notes. Vibrating strings are the basis of both the sound of music and Kaku’s string theory.

“The subatomic particles we see in nature, the quarks and the electrons are nothing but musical notes on a tiny vibrating string. What is physics? Physics is nothing but the laws of harmony that you can write on vibrating strings. What is Chemistry? Chemistry is nothing but the melodies you can play on interacting vibrating strings.”

Then Michio Kaku revealed to Star Trek’s William Shatner the secret of the universe as he sees it through the string theory.

“What is the universe? The universe is a symphony of vibrating strings.”

William Shatner’s guest Michino Kaku has already become a favorite of theologians and the teachers of various spiritual traditions. Michio Kaku is very much a believer in a higher power. In fact, Professor Kaku sees finally being able to “read the mind of God” as a primary aspiration of his work, according to God Reports.

Michio Kaku is quoted on CNS News.

“[The universe is a] Matrix governed by laws and principles that could only have been designed by an intelligent being. I have concluded that we are in a world made by rules created by an intelligence. Believe me, everything that we call chance today won’t make sense anymore.”

Michio Kaku believes in God, but has he further concluded that God is a musician? Professor Kaku, quoted by CNS News, says it’s still a matter of math.

“The final solution resolution could be that God is a mathematician.”

William Shatner, in the process of making a Star Trek inspired documentary, helped Michino Kaku reveal the musical nature of the universe to a broader audience.

