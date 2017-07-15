Michael Floyd Suspended For DUI Arrest, Minnesota Vikings Lose Receiver To Open NFL Season

Michael Floyd was suspended by the NFL for his DUI arrest, with the Minnesota Vikings losing their new receiver for at least the first four games of the 2017 season. A report by CBS Sports states that Floyd will miss games where the Vikings play the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions. Three of those games are at home, meaning Floyd will also miss the home-opener for the Vikings.

Though he is officially suspended by the NFL until October 2, Michael Floyd can participate in training camps and preseason games with the Minnesota Vikings. That should allow him to get on the same page as his new team and help him to prepare for the October 9 game against the Chicago Bears. It will also give fantasy football owners a long look at him to see whether he is worthy of late-round draft picks or free agent player additions.

There had been a number of NFL rumors about Floyd and what the league was going to do about his case. The Arizona Cardinals released him last December when it was revealed that when he had been found asleep in his car with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent. It reportedly took place at a traffic light. Floyd got picked up by the New England Patriots and finished out the season with the team, but ended up leaving the Patriots to sign with the Vikings during free agency.

The NFL has released a statement regarding Michael Floyd’s suspension. ????: https://t.co/zgqve8ckhB pic.twitter.com/5ahIWS9Tdm — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 14, 2017

This Michael Floyd suspension was predicted by a lot of NFL experts due to all the circumstances surrounding it. Floyd ended up pleading guilty to an extreme DUI, served 24 days in jail, and then spent additional time under house arrest. It didn’t help matters that he also tested positive for alcohol in June, failing a court-mandated test, but Floyd blamed that on tea that he was consuming. Another report by CBS Sports stated that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will cut Floyd if he finds out that the receiver was lying about the tea.

Arizona cops release video of newest @Patriots WR Michael Floyd passed out behind the wheel during DUI stop https://t.co/YA0pkkQZQD pic.twitter.com/YLJTu0kPHe — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) December 21, 2016

It’s very clear that Floyd is not on solid ground with the Vikings and that the team isn’t going to put up with any more violations of league policy. Mike Zimmer made a very distinct statement by saying that the Vikings could cut Floyd if his story about the tea doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. With the news coming from the NFL that Michael Floyd has been suspended, the franchise and its new receiver can officially take a major step toward putting this all behind them, provided that he doesn’t fail any more tests before the game against the Bears.

