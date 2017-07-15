‘I Did Something Very Terrible To You’: Ex-Drug Addict Pens Note, Returns Money To Woman He Robbed

A former drug addict sought out the woman whose wallet he snatched five years ago to apologize for his ways — and to return the stolen money, in full.

Facebook user Amy Christine says she was sent a letter by the now-reformed substance abuser with the $140 he took from her. The theft occurred as she filled out forms for her then-new position as a bartender.

“Years ago, I had my wallet stolen while at Miller’s Ale House,” Ms. Christine wrote on her social media profile, as Metro reports.

“I had just gotten hired and was filling out all of my paperwork, and later, after I got home, I noticed [my wallet] was missing,” she continued explaining.

Christine says she frantically searched her home for the missing wallet, before calling back to Miller’s Ale House to inquire if she left it there during her job interview.

“It was gone,” she was told by a soon-to-be fellow employee at Miller’s.

Just recently, during a shift at the Ale House, Christine claimed she was handed a letter by another bar worker, a woman named Kaitlyn.

“Someone gave Kaitlyn, our hostess this envelope with this enclosed for me,” Amy told Metro, which held the letter from the ex-addict and the returned money.

“About five and a half years ago, I did something very terrible to you,” the man wrote.

“I stole your wallet out of your purse. I was a drug addict wanting to take money from whoever I could to get my next high.”

The man continued his heartwarming amends, eventually admitting that the selfish act of robbing Christine, a complete stranger, was one of the biggest regrets in his life.

“I didn’t even know you,” the ex-drug addict wrote.

“I pick-pocketed you and took [the wallet] right out of your purse. I took the Best Buy card you had in it and whatever cash that was in it and threw the wallet in a trash can next to a store.”

A chance arrest and subsequent treatment for his drug addiction caused the man to find his way to better days, and a chance to right the wrong he made to Christine by returning the money he stole from her.

“I’ve been sober for four years now and just recently found your Best Buy card in a [bag] of old stuff,” he explains, “[and] I looked up your name and found where you worked. So, here I am.”

The man closed his letter with a heart-tugging promise that he has changed his ways for good.

“I can’t imagine the frustration and despair I put you through,” he says, “not to mention, all [of] the time and effort looking for it and getting all new stuff. It is unforgivable what I have but but I would like to pay you a small amount of money for it.”

“I will never hurt someone in that way ever again,” the man added, “and will continue to live an honest life. I wish you nothing but happiness, prosperity and good health.”

Sharing a picture of the ex-addict’s note and all of the money he returned on her Facebook profile, Christine emotionally accepted his apology.

Honest ex-drug addict returns stolen money with a heartfelt letter https://t.co/Uku8yXqpDd — Metro (@MetroUK) July 15, 2017

“I could not believe after all this time someone would care enough to go [through] the effort to find me,” she typed in her post.

“Stranger, I’m glad you got yourself better and thank you so much! It put a tear to my eye.”

There has been no word on the identity of the ex-addict who returned Ms. Christine’s money.

[Featured Image by master1305/iStock]