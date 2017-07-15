Dean Unglert Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Defends His Father Before Hometown Dates Air

This week on The Bachelorette, it is time for hometown dates with Rachel Lindsay. Dean Unglert is one of the four guys that Rachel will be going with to meet their family. Dean went to his Instagram page to share about his father and go ahead and defend him before the show airs. Dean wants his fans to not be judgmental while watching the new episode this week. Rachel will be going to meet four different families in this two-hour episode.

Dean’s dad is a bit “eccentric” according to Dean, but that doesn’t make him ashamed of his dad at all. He went to his page and asked that the fans understand he didn’t mean this about his dad’s Sikh faith or the turban he wears on his head. Dean doesn’t want the fans to be nice to spare his feelings or his dads but really wants everyone to be considerate of the people who are part of the Sikh faith.

Dean Unglert went on to explain that he isn’t close with his dad, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t support his decision to live his life the way that he wants to and feels like is right for him. Dean went on to explain his thoughts on this not holding back.

“Let us not criticize him for his appearance or his beliefs because by doing so we are disparaging an entire faith and culture that includes millions of people.”

Another thing that Dean said is that his fans are better than that and he knows that about them. The viewers are going to have to wait until Monday night to see Dean’s father, but you will notice what Dean is talking about as soon as you see him. Rachel Lindsay will be getting the chance to meet him and will have to decide if this is someone that would fit her and if Dean is someone she might want to marry in the future.

I don't have a clever caption to go along with this. Just thought it was a cute pic and wanted to post it #????day A post shared by Dean Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Are you surprised that Dean Unglert is already having to defend his dad before the show airs? What do you think of Dean’s relationship with Rachel Lindsay? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay on Monday nights on ABC. This week Rachel Lindsay will be sending home one more guy leaving her with her top three that get to go on overnight dates.

Always great getting to hang with @adam_gottschalk … even better when he's not accompanied by his inanimate sidekick #adamJr – Everyone has been so incredibly supportive. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart, it means so much! ???????? A post shared by Dean Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on May 30, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dean Unglert/Instagram]