‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teaser Screened At D23 Expo With Full Cast

With the Avengers: Infinity War production wrapping yesterday, Marvel Studios screened a teaser for the film at the D23 Expo.

The presentation conducted by President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige was a celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) nearly decade-long success of the franchise according to CBR.

“Almost every single hero that we’ve introduced is going to be in [Avengers: Infinity War],” said Feige. It’s a culmination of a 10-year long story stretched over 22 films that started back in 2008 with Iron Man.

The Mad Titan Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, was teased back in the 2012 film The Avengers in a now Marvel Studios staple post-credits scene. The actor along with the rest of the Avengers: Infinity War cast joined the presentation to discuss the film.

Brolin described playing the part of Thanos as “Powerful.” Feige stated that the film had the biggest production of all the MCU films to date with the first half of production in Atlanta yesterday.

Other actors from the MCU also came out which included Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and many others.

Boseman recounted his excitement for the Marvel fans to see Black Panther on the big screen.

Joe Russo stepped up to introduce a video that commemorated the Marvel Studios on their ten years of movie making, but that wasn’t all the footage they showed.

What followed was, as Polygon reported, footage featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor landing on the window of Guardians of the Galaxy’s Milano ship. Then Thor stated, “Something’s wrong” before the footage showed more of the shots of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The footage included Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, a concerned Loki holding the Tesseract, and Iron Man with the Guardians.

Before the teaser’s ending Thanos says, “Fun isn’t really something one considers when balancing the universe, but this does put a smile on my face” with Gamora reacting.

The ending of the teaser featured other Marvel heroes like Star-Lord, Black Panther, Spider-Man (donning an armored Spidey suit), and others.

The reaction to the teaser was a standing ovation according to Marvel’s twitter account.

The Avengers #InfinityWar footage brought every single person to their feet. We absolutely cannot wait for you to see this – Epic! #D23Expo — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 15, 2017

Other people in attendance also expressed their reaction to the footage.

Holy shit. The Avengers: Infinity War footage is ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE on every level. Thanks destroy EVERYONE. And SPIDEY-SENSE. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2017

Holy shit, the Avengers Infinity War sizzle reel is unbelievable. The scale is unlike anything I've ever seen in franchise filmmaking. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) July 15, 2017

They just showed first footage from Avengers: Infinity War and it brought the house down. Thanos looks like he's more powerful than anyone. pic.twitter.com/xds3tWLm3z — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 15, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on May 4, 2018.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]