Mel B Must Pay Reported Domestic Abuser Stephen Belafonte $40,000 A Month In Spousal Support

A Los Angeles judge has granted the temporary support request made by singer Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, according to People.

The “Feels So Good” vocalist and America’s Got Talent personality, 42, was ordered by a judge on Friday to pay the film producer $40,000 a month in temporary emergency support after Belafonte first filed an emergency claim in L.A. Supreme Court earlier in the week.

In addition to the monthly allowance, which Stephen claims he needs for “food, phone and housing costs,” Mel B must also cover the fees of Belafonte’s legal team with a one-time payment of $140,000, court documents also note.

Mel B first split from Stephen, also 42, back in April of 2017 after 10 years of marriage. Mel alleged in court documents that she suffered years of emotional and physical abuse from the brawny Belafonte, including an instance that took place just before Brown was set to take the stage of the U.K.’s X Factor finale in 2014, according to the Daily Star.

Brown has also said that her former husband attempted to hatch a scheme with their former nanny, German student Lorraine Gilles, whom Belafonte ultimately lured into bed with both himself and Melanie and reportedly impregnated (Belafonte was said to have ordered the nanny to have an abortion).

Mel B has since filed temporary restraining orders against both Stephen and Gilles, citing she was “in fear” of her life when it came to her allegedly abusive spouse.

While both Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have remained silent since the ruling was made, Brown’s mother, Andrea, angrily took to Twitter early Saturday and blasted the American court system for seemingly forcing a domestic abuse victim to “pay” off her abuser.

“This would never happen in England. [I’m] disgusted with this news,” Mel B’s mother expressed about Belafonte’s pay day on social media, as the New York Post shared.

Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive after 10yrs of worry she's finely safe#more important than money???? — Andrea Brown (@ANDREA_m_BROWN) July 15, 2017

Word of Stephen’s legal win, incidentally, comes days after it was reported that Melanie’s money from her time in the Spice Girls had all but run out, thanks to what the Daily Mail referred to as her “extravagant” spending and lifestyle that carried on long after the “Wannabe” group’s heyday.

“Mel is an international superstar [and is] still working as a judge on America’s Got Talent,” the Daily Mail also says, “but she only has a small amount of money in the bank.”

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are the parents of a 5-year-old daughter, Madison.

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images]