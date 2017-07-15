Disney Drops Stunning ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Trailer [Video]

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time based on Madeleine L’Engel’s classic book may not be ready for release until March of 2018, but the producers of the star-studded sure to be blockbuster hit have already dropped a teaser trailer.

The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, brings partners with Disney to bring stunning visuals to the classic 1963 fantasy novel with an all-star cast. Included in the film are Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Bellamy Young, Michael Pena, Andre Holland, Rowan Blanchard, and Levi Miller.

The book was first written in 1959 and endured several rejections before it became the classic it is today. Madeleine L’Engel explained that several publishers thought it was unusual for a science fiction book to have a female protagonist and therefore, many were uninterested.

The story hinges on a young girl named Meg Murry, who will be played by newcomer, Storm Reid, as her scientist father disappears. The young girl, who is labeled a misfit at her school, is guided through the universe with two of her peers by a tesseract, which is a fifth-dimensional phenomenon that means the fabric of time and space are folded so that travel within them is made infinitely easier for the children.

The teaser trailer was dropped at Disney’s D23 expo this weekend.

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey will portray the women that guide Meg through the dimensions of the universe as she goes on her epic quest to find her father.

Madeleine L’Engel’s books have been said to be based on a Christian concept, much like the writer C.S. Lewis. The book, A Wrinkle in Time has been compared to The Gospel of John in the sense that one of the major themes is light battling the darkness. It is unknown how much Disney will lend itself to that concept.

Ava DuVernay stated at the D23 expo before the release of the trailer that she “saw herself” in the story and wanted to create something new, meaning a whole new diverse cast.

DuVernay says that when she and Disney asked Oprah Winfrey to be part of the project, she stated she had never read the book before. But, she admitted that when she heard who her co-stars would be and the make-up and costumes she’d get to wear, she said yes in a heartbeat.

