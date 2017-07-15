‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Victor Face Off—A Misunderstanding Leads To A Heated Battle

The Young and the Restless spoilers are teasing tense moments ahead for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) Newman during the week of July 17. Victor figures out that Nick sabotaged the soundboard in an attempt to roadblock the concert. Y&R spoilers reveal that Victor believes that it was an attempt to get back at him because he has no idea that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had an MS flare-up.

No one knows that Nick sabotaged the soundboard, but Victor suspects he might be behind it. Victor knew that Nick didn’t want his mom performing so he assumes that he must have done something to try to halt the concert.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick knows that what he did was wrong, but his intention was to save his mother. He didn’t want her to perform just to make Victor happy. Y&R spoilers state Nick realizes that his dad would eventually discover it was him that sabotaged the soundboard, and he will accept the consequences of the fallout.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Victor catches up with Nick in the parking lot, and they exchange words. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor grabs Nick’s arm as they exchange words.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick fumes at his dad to stop pretending the concert was for his mother. He added that it was a way to worm back into Nikki’s life.

The argument quickly gets out of control as both men refuse to back down. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick just wants to live his life on his terms and not have Victor interfere. Of course, Victor is all about control, so they have a power struggle.

According to Soap Central, Victor cannot control himself, and he throws a punch at his son. The worst part of the whole altercation is that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Howard (David Faustino) are hiding and tape the whole incident. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the Newman battle is just getting started!

Y&R fans, do you think Hilary will air the footage of Victor and Nick fighting?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

