Rajon Rondo Signs With The New Orleans Pelicans

According to several reports, Rajon Rondo is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The former Chicago Bulls starting point guard has agreed to make the Pelicans his new team.

The Times-Picayune NOLA reported that Rajon Rondo will sign a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Rondo’s deal is for one year, with all of the financial details going undisclosed. The Pelicans sign Rajon Rondo in an effort to fill a void at the point guard position. New Orleans has someone in place already, but a change in the lineup could be made.

The Pelicans were able to keep incumbent starting point guard Jrue Holiday. He agreed to re-sign with the Pelicans just hours after NBA teams could talk to potential free agents. Holiday’s deal is for five years and it is worth $126 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The signing of Jrue Holiday allows the Pelicans to keep their core intact. The 6-foot-4 guard will get to continue working with Anthony Davis while offering him a chance to work with DeMarcus Cousins for a full season. Despite Holiday being retained as the team’s point guard, the Pelicans’ signing of Rajon Rondo will allow him to play off the ball next season. Playing off the ball could keep Holiday fresh as the season wears on.

Throughout his career, Rajon Rondo has needed to have the basketball in his hands in order to be effective. On each of his previous teams, Rondo has played as the primary distributor of the basketball.

During his last stop with the Chicago Bulls, Rondo was in and out of the starting lineup. The Bulls benched Rondo (courtesy of WGN-TV) last December, hoping to revive their offense. As the season progressed, it became clear that Rajon Rondo was more efficient as a starter.

Rondo nearly helped the Bulls upset the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. He succumbed to a fractured wrist, which rendered him out of the postseason after Game 2.

Rajon Rondo was considered a positive influence for the Bulls’ younger players. He also helped a group of 10 middle school boys who were from Chicago. Rondo served as their mentor.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping for a similar result with Rajon Rondo. He will serve as a mentor and one of the floor leaders of the team.

Rajon Rondo will be reunited with DeMarcus Cousins. The two of them exhibited great chemistry together during Rondo’s brief tenure with the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans will look to recreate what Rondo and Cousins had two seasons ago.

Rajon Rondo’s ability to understand any offense will help the Pelicans develop some consistency. He should help the Pelicans play an up-tempo style, utilizing his teammates’ strong suits.

