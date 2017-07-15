Meghan Markle Refusing To Marry Prince Harry? Why She Is Reportedly Walking Away From Royal Life

Meghan Markle might be having second thoughts about getting married. The Suits star has been dating Prince Harry for over six months and is reportedly refusing to get engaged. Why is Markle unwilling to take her relationship to the next level?

An inside source revealed to Life & Style that Markle wants to retain her celebrity status after tying the knot. She allegedly doesn’t want to become another Kate Middleton and isn’t willing to get married and lose her identity in Hollywood. Given how Markle is marrying into the royal family, this might be a deal breaker.

“Meghan has told Harry that she doesn’t want to be like Kate [Middleton],” a source stated. “She wants to keep hold of her identity.”

Although Markle is throwing a curve ball into Harry’s plans, the source added that he isn’t in a rush to get hitched. Prince Harry is being supportive of Markle’s wishes and is working to win her over to his side. Whether his tactic works is yet to be seen, but it doesn’t look like there will be a royal wedding in 2017.

According to Hollywood Life, Harry was on the verge of proposing to Meghan Markle. The two have only been dating for around six months, but he believes he has found the love of his life. In fact, a source close to Harry claims that he has been talking about a future with Markle and telling his friends that he found the perfect girl.

Harry and Markle have been spending a lot of time together. Although Markle lives and works in Toronto and Harry calls London home, the two have been splitting time between locations. Markle has even stored some clothes at Kensington Palace and has been cooking Harry dinner at his home.

While a wedding might be delayed, Prince Harry’s romance is still heating up. According to Honey, Harry recently purchased an expensive piece of art for Markle and has been shopping around for a special gift. Harry did not confirm that the piece was for Markle, but he did say that he was buying it for an important person in his life.

Harry and Markle have not said much about their romance since going public last year. Although a wedding isn’t in the works, it’s good to see their relationship is stronger than ever.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson and Mike Coppola/Getty Images]