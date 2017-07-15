‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Paul Telfer On Xander Questioned About Deimos’ Murder, How Can He Be In Two Places At Once?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Xander Cook will be considered a new suspect in Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Paul Telfer discussed the storyline. He pondered the question of how Xander can be in two places at once. The villain is behind bars in Greece, but evidence points to Xander. Did he kill Deimos or does he have a twin or a clone that is roaming Salem?

Next week on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Xander’s prints were on the phone charger and dirty magazine found at Salem Inn. However, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are puzzled by this. Xander is incarcerated in Greece for crimes he committed. How can he be behind bars in another country and in Salem killing Deimos at the same time?

A team of Salem detectives will travel to Greece to question Xander in an attempt to get the bottom of this mysterious situation. Telfer explained to the magazine that the interrogation is intense. It seems like Xander pulled off an impossible crime. Instead of getting nervous or proclaiming his innocence, Xander enjoys the attention. He also wants to find out exactly what they know.

“Xander is looking for any opportunity to improve his situation. So he immediately begins to work out what they already know, and then calculates how he can use that information to his advantage.”

In the publication, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Xander is looking for a way to catch a break in prison. However, Xander can’t be in two places at once. Did someone at the crime lab tamper with the evidence? Does the soap opera villain have a twin or clone? Stranger things have happened in Salem, so anything is possible.

Last week, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was being interrogated about Deimos’ murder. He was let go when Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) confessed. However, his memories are fuzzy and it seems like he could be innocent. The flashback only showed Sonny finding the body, not actually killing the man.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, new head writer Ron Carlivati restructured the murder mystery. He changed who killed Deimos to lengthen the storyline and provide an opportunity to bring former couples back together.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? How could Xander Cook be in two places at once?

