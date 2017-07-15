NASA Engineer Norman Bergrun Warns That ‘Living Alien UFO Spaceships’ Are Proliferating On Saturn’s Rings

Dr. Norman Bergrun, a former top NASA scientist, has claimed that giant alien UFOs are hiding on Saturn’s rings. Bergrun, a distinguished and highly respected former NASA researcher who held top positions at NASA’s Ames Research Center, believes that giant “living alien UFO spaceships” are proliferating at a tremendous rate on the rings of Saturn.

Bergrun claims that the rate of proliferation of the alleged giant “living alien UFO spaceships” on the rings of Saturn has been increasing with time and has reached a “critical level.”

Bergrun is a distinguished former NASA research engineer who has made major innovative contributions to multiple U.S. aeronautic, missile and rocket programs. He has also won many top science and engineering awards, including the California Society of Professional Engineers Archimedes Engineering Achievement Award.

Many UFO researchers and enthusiasts claim that Bergrun’s revelations blew the lid on one of NASA’s most closely guarded secrets that technologically advanced aliens species are exploring our solar system.

In a book he published in 1986, titled Ringmakers of Saturn, Bergrun claimed that he first detected the presence of intelligent extraterrestrial beings exploring our solar system on Saturn’s rings. According to Bergrun, the spaceships parked on Saturn’s rings by alien explorers are “living alien UFO spaceships. The “living alien UFO spaceships” are using the rings of Saturn as hiding spots and they are proliferating on the rings of the gas giant at a very rapid rate.

He claimed that the alien UFO spacecraft are proliferating faster and faster with time and warned that they could be a threat to human civilization.

“What I found out is, these things inhabit Saturn, that’s where I first discovered them, and they’re proliferating.”

NASA photo reveals two 300 MILES LONG UFOS interacting with the rings of saturn….called 'ringmakers',..300 Miles long 10 miles high..damn???? pic.twitter.com/y3aUzrN1m5 — truthseeker (@redhotsaycool11) May 14, 2017

He warned some years ago that the number of the alien UFO spaceships on Saturn’s rings has reached a “critical” level. He warned that NASA and the U.S. authorities should keep an eye on what he believes to be alien activity on Saturn that could spread across our solar system and threaten human civilization.

Bergrun claimed that after the population of the alleged “living alien spaceships” on Saturn’s rings reached a critical level, the aliens began moving them to other gas giant planets, such as Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus.

“What I found out is, these things inhabit Saturn, that’s where I first discovered them, and they’re proliferating,” he said. “You can find them around Uranus and Jupiter. Wherever you see some rings, that’s where I see the aircraft, I call them a ring maker.”

The aliens allegedly exploring our solar system are using the rings of Saturn as source of energy to power their UFOs, according to Bergrun. He explained that the UFOs are living because they are autonomous and capable of carrying out the defining functions of biological systems, such as self-reproduction.

Many UFO researchers and enthusiasts believe that NASA knows that Bergrun’s claims are true, but the agency is covering up the truth that our solar system is being explored by technologically advanced alien species in highly sophisticated alien spacecraft. The technologically advanced extraterrestrial beings are exploring our solar system using “living UFOs” that are able to blend with the natural cosmic environment. The ability of the “living spacecraft” to blend with the natural environment makes it very difficult to detect to them.

UFO researchers believe that Norman Bergrun saw top secret NASA images during the time that he served on the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) and worked with Lockheed Martin on highly classified aerospace projects. His conclusions, according to UFO researchers, are based on the evidence he gathered from the images.

